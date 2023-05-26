New Arsenal kit: Gunners unveil 2023/24 Adidas home strip inspired by the Invincibles

Today, adidas and Arsenal reveal the Arsenal home jersey for the 2023/24 season, marking the 20th anniversary of the ‘Invincibles’ season with a bold new look. (adidas)

Arsenal have officially unveiled their new home kit for the 2023/24 season, inspired by the legendary Invincibles.

The Gunners' latest Adidas effort features their traditional red and white home colours, with a zap pattern on the front and white sleeves.

The Adidas logo and shoulder stripes are both in gold, as is the Arsenal crest, paying homage to the 2003/04 Premier League title winners - the last Arsenal team to lift the trophy - that made history by going the entire campaign unbeaten with 26 wins and 12 draws.

Bukaya Saka in the new Arsenal home strip (adidas)

In a further nod to the Invincibles, the authentic versions of the new kit have that record sewn into the side of the shirt.

The red back of the shirt also has the same zap pattern as the front, plus a golden zap coming down from the collar. The kit is complete with white shorts and gold trim and white socks with a red zap pattern on the back.

Arsenal's men's and women's team will both wear the new strip for the first time this weekend.

The women's team round off their WSL campaign against Aston Villa at Meadow Park on Saturday, while the men host Wolves at Emirates Stadium on the final day of the Premier League season on Sunday.

Martin Odegaard models the new kit (adidas)

Mikel Arteta’s side will also don the new kit on their return to the Champions League next season for the first time since 2017, with Arsenal’s men set to finish second in the Premier League this term after a surprise title challenge that has petered out over recent weeks in the face of the Treble-chasing Manchester City juggernaut.

“We’re in this together,” said Bukayo Saka, present alongside more than 300 fans and staff members to unveil the new kit at the Emirates having signed a new long-term contract on Tuesday that made him the highest-paid player at Arsenal.

“The support we’ve received this season home and away, from supporters around the world and from colleagues and friends across the Arsenal family has been immense.

“Celebrating this moment together makes us excited to wear this shirt next season. It’s so powerful when we know teammates, supporters and friends are driving us on. We’re stronger when we’re moving forward, together.”