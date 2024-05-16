New Arsenal kit: Gunners launch home strip before title finale with one major change

Arsenal have announced the traditional club crest on their new home shirt next season will be replaced by the iconic cannon symbol.

The cannon has previously been used instead of the crest on other shirts, such as this season’s away effort, but this is the first time in 35 years that it will feature on the home shirt.

Arsenal’s away and third kits, which are due to be released this summer, will also have the cannon symbol instead of the crest.

The change of having the cannon on all three kits is in place for one season only, with manufacturers Adidas explaining it is a nod to the Gunners’ history.

New threads: Arsenal have officially unveiled their new home kits for the 2024/25 season (Arsenal)

The club crest remains an important part of Arsenal’s iconography and will still feature regularly, including on the artwork that was wrapped around the Emirates Stadium last season.

Arsenal have a rich history of previous crests, including the Art Deco version from the 1930s that is displayed above the entrance to Highbury’s marble halls.

It is the first time in 35 years that Arsenal have used the cannon instead of their crest on a home shirt (Arsenal)

“We anchored this season in the iconography of Arsenal - and there is no more iconic symbol for Arsenal than the cannon,” said Sam Handy, SVP of product and design at Adidas.

“In development, we revisited the archive and reviewed years of design and collaboration, the core elements of the club’s identity to players and supporters.

“So, this season is all about the cannon, the role it plays in the legacy of the club and reintroducing it to a fresh generation of supporters and players.”

The new home kit, which was released on Thursday morning, will be worn on pitch for the first time by Arsenal Women when they take on Brighton in the final match of the Women’s Super League (WSL) season on Saturday.

Arsenal are not the first club to use an alternative to their crest on kits, with Manchester United’s away shirt this season having a Red Devil symbol as a nod to their mascot. Liverpool have the liver bird on their shirts instead of their crest.

Arsenal have not had a cannon instead of the crest on home shirts since the 1989-90 campaign (Arsenal)

The current Arsenal crest, which is on the home kit this season, has been in use since 2002.

The last time Arsenal had a home shirt which used a cannon instead of the club crest was back in the 1989-90 season.

The emblem was used on this season’s third kit and also the black away shirt for last season, with both designs proving popular sellers among the fan base.