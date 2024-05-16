Arsenal make kit decision for Everton title finale after new home shirt launch

Arsenal will wear their current home kit for Sunday’s final game of the season against Everton, despite launching a new shirt.

Clubs routinely unveil their new home kits before the last game of the season and debut it then, as Arsenal did last year against Wolves.

The Gunners, however, have opted to stick with this season’s kit for Sunday’s showdown with Everton as the Premier League title is still on the line.

Arsenal are two points behind Manchester City with one game to go, and need to win and hope that Pep Guardiola’s side drop points against West Ham.

City, like Arsenal, also launched a new home shirt this week but are also understood to be sticking with their current kit on Sunday.

Arsenal’s new home kit will be worn by their women’s side on Saturday for the final game of the Women’s Super League (WSL) season against Brighton.

The new home shirt does not feature the club crest, which is instead replaced by the iconic cannon symbol.

New look: Arsenal launched their 2024/25 home kit on Thursday morning (Arsenal)

The cannon has previously been used instead of the crest on other shirts, such as this season’s away version, but this is the first time in 35 years it will be on the home shirt.

Arsenal’s away and third kits, which are due to be released this summer, will also have the cannon symbol instead of the crest.

The change of having the cannon on all three kits is in place for one season only, with manufacturers Adidas explaining that it is a nod to the Gunners’ history.

The club crest remains an important part of Arsenal’s iconography and it will still feature regularly, including on the artwork that was wrapped around the Emirates Stadium last season.