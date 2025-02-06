Arsenal keen on Inter's Martinez - Thursday's gossip

Arsenal are plotting a move for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, Manchester City will sign a full-back in the summer and Chelsea plan to give Andrey Santos his first-team chance next season.

Arsenal are willing to break their own transfer record in the summer with a £100m (120m euros) bid for Inter Milan and Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez, 27. (Fichajes - in Spanish)

RB Leipzig and Slovenia striker Benjamin Sesko, 21, remains the number nine Arsenal are most likely to sign in the summer with the Bundesliga club unlikely to price him out of a move. (Independent)

Arsenal also held talks with the representatives of AC Milan and Spain striker Alvaro Morata, 32, last week before he joined Galatasaray on loan. (Athletic - subscription required)

Manchester City are poised to rival Real Madrid for AC Milan's French left-back Theo Hernandez, 27, if they miss out on 24-year-old Juventus and Italy defender Andrea Cambiaso. (Teamtalk)

Napoli ended their interest in Manchester United and Argentina winger Alejandro Garnacho, 20, because his wage demands were too high. (Fabrizio Romano)

The release clause in the contract of Bayern Munich and England striker Harry Kane, 31, will decrease from £67m to £54m over the next year. (Bild - subscription required)

Should a club trigger Kane's release clause at Bayern Munich then his former club Tottenham Hotspur would have to decide whether to match the bid and hope he preferred a return to north London. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is planning to use 20-year-old Brazil midfielder Andrey Santos - currently on loan at Strasbourg - in his first team next season. (Fabrizio Romano)

Arsenal will look to sign Spanish goalkeeper Joan Garcia, 23, from Espanyol in the summer. (Athletic - subscription required)

Chelsea failed in a late attempt to hijack Tottenham's loan signing of French attacker Mathys Tel, 19, from Bayern Munich on deadline day. (L'Equipe - in French)

Manchester United and Netherlands left-back Tyrell Malacia, 25, could have joined Wolves on deadline day, but opted for PSV Eindhoven instead. (Voetbal Verslaafd - in Dutch)

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier is a target for Galatasaray, who have until the Turkish transfer window closes on 11 February to sign the 34-year-old England international. (ESPN)