Arsenal: Kai Havertz central to Bayern Munich gameplan as Mikel Arteta makes most of tactical masterstroke

Mikel Arteta wants to be unpredictable with his team selection during the business end of the season, but one name is already locked in for the showdown with Bayern Munich.

Kai Havertz is flying as Arsenal centre-forward and Arteta admitted after Saturday’s 3-0 win at Brighton that the German has to lead the line right now, even with Gabriel Jesus back fit. He scored a goal and assisted another as the Gunners moved back to the top of the Premier League table.

Focus now turns to the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Bayern at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal are in the last eight for the first time since 2010, but they will fancy their chances against a Bayern side enduring a nightmare season.

The German giants are 16 points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen and blew a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at Heidenheim on Saturday.

Bayern have looked shaky at the back all season and even Harry Kane’s heroics have not been able to bail them out. In 28 games this season, Bayern have let in 36 goals. No side in the top six of the Bundesliga has conceded more.

Arsenal will look to exploit those defensive frailties, and Havertz will have a key role to play.

He has started as the No9 for Arsenal in their past eight games, and the move has proved a masterstroke by Arteta. Havertz has been directly involved in eight goals during that time.

His role as the centre-forward could have been under threat from Jesus, who is back fit after a knee injury, but Arteta has asked the Brazilian to play out left.

That has allowed Havertz to continue leading the line, and he is causing defences problems with his movement, bringing fluidity to an Arsenal attack that struggled for goals around the turn of the year. Havertz’s size also gives Arsenal a focal point in attack and means he can hold the ball up.

Bayern started with Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae at centre-back on Saturday, but Eric Dier and Matthijs de Ligt have been the regular pair and should return tomorrow.

Both are big men, but Arsenal will hope Havertz can pull them out of position and provide space for Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli to expose their lack of pace.

“Bayern looked at signing Havertz from Chelsea last summer, but their priority was Harry Kane”

Havertz’s form for Arsenal has made waves in Germany, where he has long been viewed as a player yet to fulfil his potential.

Bayern looked at signing Havertz last summer, but their priority was Kane. Arsenal moved for him after looking at several players who could fill the No8 spot vacated by Granit Xhaka.

A big factor in Arsenal’s decision to go for Havertz was his versatility, as they believed he could play anywhere across the forward line, as well as midfield. He is now silencing the critics who questioned his £65million transfer fee.

“[Arteta] helped me from the first minute I arrived,” said Havertz last week. “He showed me a different spectrum of how to play football, how to make myself better on the pitch and, in the last couple of weeks, it has worked quite well. I’m just so happy.”