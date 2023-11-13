Arsenal: Jodie Taylor returns as first football services executive for women’s team

Former England striker Jodie Taylor has been as hired by Arsenal as the new football services executive for their women’s team.

Taylor retired from football in September after spending the second half of last season with Arsenal, which was her second stint at the club.

The striker enjoyed an impressive playing career, scoring 19 goals in 51 appearances for the Lionesses and winning the Golden Boot at Euro 2017.

After hanging up her boots, Taylor has now returned to Arsenal in the newly created role of football services executive.

She will work closely with Arsenal Women head coach Jonas Eidevall, director of women’s football Clare Wheatley, the first-team squad and technical staff.

Jodie Taylor played for Arsenal over two spells (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

“I’m really excited to be returning to Arsenal and taking on this new role,” said Taylor. “I’m looking forward to working with Jonas, Clare and the football leadership team across the club, as well as providing a link between the players and staff.

“I love how well-respected and supported our women’s team is and I’m excited to continue to drive the high-performance culture within the club.”

Director of women’s football Clare Wheatley, added: “We’re so pleased to welcome Jodie back to the club as our new football services executive.

“In this new position, Jodie will help to support our continued growth and development by working closely with myself, Jonas and the wider first-team playing and technical group.

“As a former Arsenal player and somebody with such wide experience across the women’s game, we believe Jodie is a wonderful fit to step into this role and help us achieve our goals.”