Arsenal injury update: Latest on Gabriel, Thomas Partey and Mikel Merino before Manchester United clash

Arsenal have got their momentum back ahead of a crucial midweek clash against Manchester United as Mikel Arteta’s side look to keep pace with leaders Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

The Gunners have won three in a row, including five-goal displays at Sporting Lisbon and West Ham and another thumping win over Nottingham Forest, to revitalise a difficult season.

The return of Martin Odegaard has been key to Arsenal’s improved form and the captain’s renewed partnership with Bukayo Saka has led to a series of devastating attacking performances.

But the visit of Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United is a test on Wednesday night, before the Gunners make the trip across London to face Fulham on Sunday.

Here’s the latest Arsenal team news and injury updates ahead of midweek

Gabriel Magalhaes

Mikel Arteta confirmed that Gabriel was still dealing with a slight injury he picked up against Sporting when he was taken off at half time against West Ham, with Arsenal 5-2 up at that stage. Arteta offered an update post-match:

"It was related to the previous injury that he had in Lisbon," he said. "Obviously he did great to be part of that but with that result and with the niggle that he’s feeling, we decided to take him off."

Gabriel offered an update of his own on Instagram, however, and told fans: “+3 and we continue fighting together!! Thanks for your support Gunners!! See you on Wednesday!!” The Brazilian appears hopeful that he will be fit to face United.

Gabriel scored again in the rout of West Ham (Getty Images)

Thomas Partey and Mikel Merino

Mikel Arteta confirmed that both Partey and Merino picked up injuries before the West Ham match and neither were in the squad that travelled to the London Stadium, in what was an unexpected shock that led to Jorginho completing 90 minutes for only the second time in the Premier League this season.

“Unfortunately they both picked up an injury and the game came too early and they couldn’t be part of the squad,” Arteta said. The Gunners boss will offer another update ahead of the Manchester United match when he faces the media on Tuesday.