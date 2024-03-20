Arsenal injury update: Jurrien Timber, Gabriel Martinelli and Thomas Partey latest news and return dates

Anticipation is building for the return of Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber.

Mikel Arteta will need every player back for the business end of the season as the Gunners look to go deep in the Champions League and see through their bid for the Premier League title.

Next up is a trip to Manchester City, which the league leaders may have to face without Gabriel Martinelli.

Thomas Partey will also be monitored by his club during the international break, while Gabriel has also now withdrawn from Brazil duty.

Here is your latest update of Arsenal injury news and return dates...

Jurrien Timber

Dutch defender Timber made his return to first-team training at the end of February having suffered a serious knee injury in the first game of the Premier League season.

Arteta said there were “not many updates” when asked about his returning stars before Porto, but fresh reports suggest an imminent comeback having made a partial return to training.

Football.London have claimed that there is a chance Timber will be involved against City and, if not, he is tipped to play a role in the final weeks of the season.

Potential return date: Spring 2024

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Gabriel Martinelli

There was some surprise when Brazil called up Arsenal winger Martinelli for their games against England and Spain this month, but he has since withdrawn.

The 22-year-old suffered a cut on his foot in the recent win over Sheffield United.

Mikel Arteta remained tight-lipped over Martinelli’s chances of playing before the Champions League encounter with Porto despite describing himself as “pretty positive” before the Brentford game.

Martinelli was spotted on crutches at Emirates Stadium as Arsenal beat the Bees, leaving an element of mystery over his continued absence.

Potential return date: Unknown

Thomas Partey

Partey came off the bench against Sheffield United and Brentford before remaining an unused substitute for the Porto win, after completing his comeback from a thigh injury.

However, he will sit out the upcoming Ghana internationals as the Black Stars face Nigeria and Uganda in friendlies in Marrakech, Morocco.

Reports suggest the player took that decision to focus on regaining full fitness with Arsenal ahead of the run-in, as opposed to any fresh injury concerns.

Potential return date: March 31, vs Man City

(Getty Images)

Gabriel

Gabriel joined compatriot Martinelli in withdrawing from the Brazil squad on Monday, replaced by Gleison Bremer of Juventus.

Early reports claim that such a move was more precautionary than due to any serious concern, with suggestions that he is dealing with a foot problem.

It remains to be seen if Gabriel’s place for the game against City will be under threat.

Potential return date: Unknown