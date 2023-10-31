Arsenal injury update: Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard and Thomas Partey latest news and return dates

Arsenal remain unbeaten in the Premier League this term as they stay in touch with Tottenham at the summit.

Eddie Nketiah netted a brilliant first top-flight hat-trick on Saturday as bottom club Sheffield United were put firmly to the sword at the Emirates Stadium, with Fabio Vieira also on target from the penalty spot and Takehiro Tomiyasu notching his first goal as the Gunners stayed second and two points adrift of their north London rivals.

In-form Arsenal were also victorious in Seville in the Champions League last week and continue their fight for glory across multiple fronts in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, when they make the short trip to West Ham in a London derby in the last 16.

A tough trip to Newcastle then comes in the League before the return meeting with Sevilla, with manager Mikel Arteta keen to have most of his key players available for a busy run-up to the festive period.

Here is the latest Arsenal injury news and potential return dates.

Gabriel Jesus

Nketiah led the line against Sheffield United due to the absence of Jesus, who was forced off late on with a hamstring injury after a brilliant display in Sevilla.

The Brazilian was sent for a scan that revealed a muscle problem that is set to keep him sidelined for the next few weeks.

Arteta has been unwilling to put an exact time frame on his recovery with Jesus no stranger to both a setback and a fast return, and he is "pushing everybody" to be fit as soon as possible.

"We need to be cautious because we need to treat him in the right way,” Arteta said. “But he is already pushing everybody, he wants to be back as quick as possible and we need him so that’s great.”

Potential return date: December 2023

Arsenal will be without both Gabriel Jesus and Thomas Partey for the next few weeks (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Thomas Partey

Partey's late 15-minute cameo off the bench in the 1-0 win over title rivals Manchester City earlier this month was his first Arsenal appearance since a groin issue sustained back in August.

He started twice for Ghana over the international break but missed out against Chelsea, Sevilla and Sheffield United due to his own muscle issue suffered in training.

Story continues

Like Jesus, Partey is now expected to miss a few more weeks of action, with an exact timeline for his latest comeback uncertain.

"It’s a big concern,” Arteta said. “Because when Thomas is fit and available and has been part of the team, we’ve seen what the results and the impact he has had on the team.

“This season we have more protection especially for that reason because we know in the last two seasons what has happened and the impact it has had on the team, so we had to address that.

“We are gutted for him but he needs to lift himself up again with our support and go again because he is a player that is critical for us.”

Potential return date: December 2023

Martin Odegaard

Arsenal managed to thrash Sheffield United without their influential captain, who was surprisingly named on the bench at the Emirates and did not come on.

Arteta revealed afterwards that Odegaard had been carrying a knock after a lot of minutes of late.

"We went through all the minutes that everybody has played the last three weeks and some of them played an enormous amount of minutes," he said.

"Martin has been as well carrying a little thing that wasn't very comfortable in the games. So we have players with enormous quality and we have to choose and we believe that it was the right day to do so."

The fact that Odegaard was available to be called upon if required suggests the issue is nothing serious and he shouldn't miss any time at all, though he may be given another rest in the Carabao Cup before returning to the starting lineup against Newcastle.

Gunners captain Martin Odegaard did not come off the bench against Sheffield United (AFP)

Potential return date: November 1 vs West Ham or November 4 vs Newcastle

Jurrien Timber

The summer signing from Ajax suffered a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury on his Premier League debut against Nottingham Forest back in August and underwent surgery.

Timber is continuing his rehabilitation but there is no time frame for his return at present and he likely faces a battle to play again at all this season.

Potential return date: Summer 2024