Arsenal injury update: Declan Rice, Thomas Partey and Gabriel latest news and return dates

Mikel Arteta could be boosted by the return of multiple injured Arsenal players this week.

Problems for Declan Rice and Gabriel have been tended to since the Gunners were last in action, against Crystal Palace just over a week ago.

The silver lining of having the weekend out of FA Cup action was extra time for the squad to rest up as a busy fixture schedule picks up again.

Two players hoping to feature in that run are Thomas Partey and Fabio Vieira, while Jurrien Timber remains out.

Here is your latest update of Arsenal injury news and return dates...

Declan Rice

There is confidence that Rice has shaken off the injury which took him out the Palace game.

The England midfielder felt his hamstring and joined the rest of the squad in enjoying some time off at the start of last week.

Arsenal will assess him before the journey to the East Midlands.

Potential return date: Tuesday, January 30 vs Nottingham Forest

Declan Rice was forced off last time out (Getty Images)

Thomas Partey

Arsenal have welcomed Partey back to first-team training as he nears his first appearance since October.

Standard Sport understand there is an outside chance he makes the Forest game but the Gunners will want to introduce him gradually, given how much trouble he has had with injuries this season.

His return will be a big boost for Arsenal as they return to competing on multiple fronts next month.

Potential return date: Sunday, February 4 vs Liverpool

Gabriel

There was concern over Gabriel when he suffered a couple of blows against Palace, which led to him being substituted.

The Brazilian defender has not been spotted in training during the past week, although that is not necessarily to say that he remains on the treatment table.

Arteta labelled Gabriel's injury as simple "discomfort" so fans are awaiting an update from the Arsenal boss.

Potential return date: Tuesday, January 30 vs Nottingham Forest

Gabriel is a doubt to face Nottingham Forest (Action Images via Reuters)

Fabio Vieira

There is still no exact return date on Vieira's comeback from a groin operation late last year but he did return to light training during the winter break stint in the Middle East.

However, there is no indication as of yet that he will make the squad to face Forest.

Potential return date: February 2024

Jurrien Timber

Arsenal have been keen not to raise expectations that Timber will be fit to play again this season having suffered a serious knee injury on his league debut.

But the Dutch defender is doing some individual work on the training pitches with a potential return in the spring on the cards.

Potential return date: Spring/summer 2024