Arsenal injury update: Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, Eddie Nketiah return dates and latest news

Arsenal head into Easter weekend with a daunting away trip to Liverpool knowing another win see their Premier League title challenge looking stronger than ever.

The Gunners have not won at Anfield in the league since 2012, when a 17-year-old Raheem Sterling started and Abou Diaby was named man of the match. Let that sink in.

With champions Manchester City at bottom-of-the-league Southampton, another statement Arsenal victory would go a long way, and Mikel Arteta could be boosted by the return of three key players.

Here’s the latest on Arsenal injuries.

Bukayo Saka

The forward missed the starting line-up for the thumping of Leeds last time out due to illness, but came on in the second half to allay fears of a longer absence.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Arteta said when asked for updates on player injuries: “No, no real changes to the rest of the players who were injured.” Asked if Saka is available to play at Anfield, the manager added: "Yes, he is."

Potential return date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

William Saliba

This is an interesting one. Arsenal have been quiet on Saliba’s injury picked up before the international break, unwilling to confirm a timescale for his return but Arteta hinted at a surprise return for an unnamed player. He said: “We have some hope with one of them who will maybe be able to train but we'll see ... I’m not going to tell you [who]!”

Saliba is likely the player Arteta means, given his importance to the squad. If fit, he will start, whereas someone like Eddie Nketiah would not with Gabriel Jesus back.

Potential return date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Eddie Nketiah

The striker is expected to be out for a few more weeks with an ankle injury, having been forced to wear an protective boot last month but is back in the gym. Arteta said last month: “He's getting better - he’s still in the boot. He’s still a few weeks away and we need to be patient.

“It was a nasty injury and he has a big challenge ahead of him. Thank God it’s not as bad as it could have been."

Potential return date: Mid-April 2023

Takehiro Tomiyasu

The Japan international underwent knee surgery last month and will not play again this season.

Potential return date: Summer 2023

Mohamed Elneny

Like Tomiyasu, Elneny will not be back until the summer after surgery.

Potential return date: Summer 2023