Arsenal injury update: Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Jurrien Timber latest news and return dates

Arsenal still have a number of key injury issues persisting as a huge Premier League showdown with Liverpool approaches this week.

The early top-flight pacesetters visit the Emirates Stadium for a high-profile clash next weekend full of confidence after continuing their excellent start to the Arne Slot era by dispatching in-form Chelsea at Anfield and rising straight back to the summit after defending champions Manchester City had produced a controversial last-gasp victory at winless Wolves.

That is in stark contrast to Arsenal, whose latest title hopes suffered another early blow at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday night as they slumped to a shock 2-0 defeat by Bournemouth, with William Saliba sent off in the first half to rule him out of the visit of Liverpool next Sunday.

Mikel Arteta was able to welcome back the likes of Ben White on the south coast as Kai Havertz and Thomas Partey also shook off issues to feature, while Gabriel Martinelli came off the bench and Oleksandr Zinchenko was an used substitute after injury.

However, none of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard or Jurrien Timber were involved against Bournemouth, with all eyes on Tuesday night’s Champions League visit of Shakhtar Donetsk to north London to see if they can get some action under their belts before Liverpool come to town. Here is all the latest Arsenal injury news and return dates.

Bukayo Saka

Saka limped off during England’s shock Nations League defeat by Greece at Wembley with an apparent hamstring issue.

He promptly withdrew from the squad and underwent a scan, with optimism at Arsenal that the injury was minor and that he could line up against Bournemouth on Saturday with Arteta confirming on Friday that he was recovering well.

However, Saka did not make the squad at the Vitality, with Arteta saying: “We tried the last few days but he didn't have the right feeling. There was no point pushing him and we have very good options as well.”

It remains to be seen if the winger will be risked against Shakhtar with that massive showdown against Liverpool to come.

Potential return date: October 22 vs Shakhtar Donetsk, or October 27 vs Liverpool

Key duo: Arsenal will hope that Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka are both back to face Liverpool (Getty Images)

Martin Odegaard

Arsenal’s influential captain remained on the sidelines against Bournemouth, having not played for his club since the 1-1 home draw with Brighton on August 31 after suffering significant ankle ligament damage while away on international duty with Norway last month.

Odegaard confirmed before the comeback win over Southampton a fortnight ago that he was recovering ahead of schedule, raising hopes of an imminent return despite social media claims that he may have had a setback.

The former Real Madrid midfielder did not end up making the squad for Bournemouth after being ruled out by Arteta, who said the coming week would be pivotal for his fitness.

“He’s not going to be fit for this game,” Arteta said before the match at the Vitality. “Next week will be a different story. In that later stage of rehab, where he is at the moment because he’s doing a lot of stuff already, he needs to clear some markers.

“There are certain things he needs to be comfortable with doing, especially with the ball. Next week will be crucial to understanding how close he is.”

If Odegaard can’t play against either Shakhtar or Liverpool this week, then the Carabao Cup last-16 trip to Championship side Preston on October 30 could be an ideal chance to ease him back in.

Potential return date: October 27 vs Liverpool, or October 30 vs Preston

Jurrien Timber

Timber was among a handful of players seemingly in the mix to return for Arsenal straight after the international break, along with the likes of White and Zinchenko.

Arteta said before Bournemouth: “The three of them are quite close. Today we will have to push and see who is because we are stronger with the numbers, especially on our right side.

“Hopefully we have some positive news today and we’ll have some players back tomorrow.”

However, while White started and Zinchenko was on the bench, Timber was absent again after being forced off at half-time of the Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain last month.

It seems likely that Arsenal are just being understandably cautious with the versatile Dutch defender, who missed almost his entire debut season in English football with a serious knee injury.Potential return date: October 22 vs Shakhtar Donetsk, or October 27 vs Liverpool

Setback: The luckless Takehiro Tomiyasu faces another spell on the sidelines for Arsenal (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Takehiro Tomiyasu

Tomiyasu has been desperately unlucky on the injury front of late, making his long-awaited return from a knee problem off the bench against Southampton before the international break.

However, reports that he had suffered another setback were confirmed by Arteta ahead of the trip to Bournemouth.

“We don’t know that (how long he will be out for),” said Arteta. “It doesn’t look like, hopefully, a long period but we have to see when he comes back how he reacts to the load and to the impact on the pitch as well.

“But we really need him. He has been incredible, his work rate, the amount of hours he has put in to get back.

“He did it and he was in great shape - and now he has got something else again. But, we are all behind him. He needs our support and hopefully he will be fine.”

Potential return date: Unknown

Kieran Tierney

Tierney has not played since being stretchered off with a serious hamstring injury during Scotland’s group game against Switzerland at Euro 2024 back in June.

A timeline for his return is still unclear as things stand. Tierney is unlikely to play much when fit anyway given Arteta’s strong full-back options, with his latest injury likely having prevented a permanent summer exit after spending last season on loan in LaLiga with Real Sociedad.

Potential return date: Unknown