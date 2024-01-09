Arsenal include injured stars for Dubai training camp as comeback bid begins

Arsenal fly out to Dubai on Tuesday as they bid to get their season back on track with a warm-weather training camp.

The Gunners have suffered three consecutive defeats across all competitions and are now not in action again until January 20, when they host Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Arsenal have decided to head to Dubai during the break and will be there until next week.

Players have been invited to bring their families and some flew out straight after Sunday’s FA Cup defeat by Liverpool, in order to spend time with them before the training camp starts.

The rest of the squad were travelling on Tuesday and Arsenal are planning to take all players, even those carrying injuries.

Gabriel Jesus, who missed the defeat by Liverpool due to a knee injury, will continue to be assessed in Dubai but Arsenal are currently hopeful that the problem is not serious.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is making good progress with a calf injury, while Fabio Vieira (groin), Jurrien Timber (knee) and Thomas Partey (thigh) will continue their respective rehabs in Dubai.

Making the trip: Injured striker Gabriel Jesus has joined his Arsenal team-mates in Dubai (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal had multiple plans in place for how they would use this break as there was the chance that an FA Cup replay against Liverpool could have fallen in the middle of it.

The Gunners could have continued working at their usual base in London Colney, but Mikel Arteta and his staff have decided to head to Dubai as they have in the past.

Players will have some commercial commitments while out in the Middle East, however the focus will be on training and recovery.

There will be dedicated time for players to spend with their family and some team bonding will take place, too.

On previous trips to Dubai, the squad went on desert safaris and had meals out together. When given the afternoon off, many chose to head to the beach or a water park.