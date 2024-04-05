Arsenal: 'Incredible' Kai Havertz can be so much better, says Mikel Arteta

Arsenal midfielder Kai Havertz still has room to improve despite his best ever season, according to Mikel Arteta.

The German endured a tough start to life at the Emirates following his £65 million move from Chelsea, but is now enjoying his most prolific Premier League season, having scored eight goals and provided four assists.

The 24-year-old set up Martin Odegaard’s opener in Arsenal’s midweek victory over Luton, to keep the Gunners firmly in the race for their first Premier League trophy in 20 years.

“He has more games to come, he needs to improve those numbers, and I’m sure he will try to do it,” Arteta said ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Brighton.

“At his age, he’s just started with us, it’s his first season, he’s building relationships. He’s that good, he’s that intelligent, he can be much better.”

Havertz was on the scoresheet as Arsenal recorded a 2-0 victory over Brighton in December, and the midfielder will hope to have a similar impact when Arsenal travel to the Amex Stadium on Saturday evening.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side effectively ended Arsenal’s title hopes last season with a 3-0 win at the Emirates Stadium in May, and the north Londoners need to pick up all three points to keep pace in a tense three-horse race.

Despite urging Havertz to improve, Arteta praised his performances this season.

He’s got incredible qualities to occupy defenders' spaces in the attacking phase

“I am very pleased [with him],” he said. “He’s got incredible qualities to occupy defenders' spaces in the attacking phase, to thread the ball to link up play, when you have to be more direct as well.”

“Not only that, I think his contribution defensively is outstanding for the team, his work rate and the effort with the high press especially.”

Arsenal are looking for only their second ever Premier League double over the Seagulls, and a win will see them finish the day back at the Premier League summit, with Jurgen Klopp’s side travelling to fierce rivals Manchester United on Sunday.