Arsenal held again as West Ham fight back for 2-2 draw

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal threw away another two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with West Ham on Sunday and prompt further questions over the Premier League leader's title bid.

A week after drawing with Liverpool by the same score, Mikel Arteta's team was held by relegation-fighting West Ham at London Stadium.

Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard had fired Arsenal into a controlling lead, but goals from Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen meant the Gunners could only extend their lead over second-place Manchester City to four points.

Defending champions City have a game in hand and also host Arsenal at Etihad Stadium later this month.

Pep Guardiola's team had cut the Londoners' lead to three points after beating Leicester 3-1 on Saturday.

But there was little sign of Arsenal feeling the pressure in the early stages on Sunday, taking the lead in the seventh minute through Jesus. Odegaard added a second in the 10th.

West Ham was handed a route back into the game when Gabriel fouled Lucas Paqueta in the box and referee David Coote pointed to the spot.

Benrahma converted in the 33rd to make it 2-1 going in at halftime.

Arsenal had the chance to restore a two-goal advantage nine minutes after the restart, also from the spot. Antonio was penalized for handling in the box, but Bukayo Saka could not take advantage with his shot going wide.

The visitors were almost immediately made to pay for that wastefulness, with Bowen volleying an equalizer in the 54th.

It was a similar story to last week when Arsenal led 2-0 at Liverpool, only for the Merseyside club to fightback and salvage a draw.

It could have been worse for Arteta when Antonio rose to meet a cross later on, but his effort hit the outside of the post.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press