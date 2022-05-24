Arsenal: Hector Bellerin reveals desire to stay at Real Betis but £100,000 wages obstructing permanent deal

(AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has revealed his desire to stay at Real Betis after a dream loan spell at his boyhood club.

Bellerin joined Betis on loan last summer and played a key role as they won the Copa del Rey this season.

The right-back was in tears after his final game earlier this month and he has hinted at his desire to stay in a message on social media, writing: “I hope we can meet again, Viva el Betis”.

Betis would like to keep Bellerin, but his wages of around £100,000-a-week may prove a stumbling block.

Bellerin has one year left on his Arsenal contract and is due to hold talks with them this summer when he returns from his loan.

The 27-year-old joined the Gunners academy over a decade ago and has close ties to the club, but he has been revitalised by his loan to Betis and the new challenge it has offered.

Writing on Instagram, Bellerin said: “Even if I tried I’m finding it very difficult to express what this year has meant to me. There are no words to describe my feelings, so hopefully, these pictures will help you understand.

“Thanks to everyone in the Betis universe for helping me fall in love again with this sport, for all your passion and for making me feel like one of your own from the start.

“I want to thank my teammates for their kindness, humility, and love since I stepped into the dressing room. You have made me feel like I’ve been a part of this way longer than I have.

“Thanks to all the coaching and medical staff, for their trust and their work, but also to everyone behind the scenes at the club whose work goes unnoticed.

“Thank you to the board and directors for believing in me and helping make a dream of mine come true, a dream that has exceeded all expectations I had when I made my way to the Villamarin.

“And of course, thanks to my family and my people for their unconditional love and support and for introducing me from early to this passion called Betis.

“THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU and I hope we can meet again, Viva el Betis.”