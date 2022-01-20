Arsenal handed major boost with Thomas Partey back in London and hoping to face Burnley this weekend

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has arrived back in England and is hoping to be ready to play against Burnley on Sunday.

Partey has been away at the Africa Cup of Nations, but returned early after Ghana failed to reach the knockout stages in Cameroon.

The midfielder has since travelled back to England and is hoping to play in the Premier League fixture at home against Burnley this weekend.

There had been speculation that the 28-year-old could be rushed back for Thursday’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool, but that is thought to be unlikely.

Mikel Arteta will be pleased to have Partey back as Arsenal have been struggling for midfielders of late, with Granit Xhaka suspended for Sunday’s game and Mohamed Elneny still at AFCON.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

"It was a huge disappointment for Thomas obviously because he was representing his country and in this period he had big aims towards the competition,” Arteta said of Partey’s return on Wednesday.

“He’s out now so he will be fully focused and involved with Arsenal as soon as possible.”