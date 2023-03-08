Arsenal handed major boost as Gabriel Jesus trains ahead of Sporting clash

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira during a training session at the Arsenal Training Centre, London Colney. (PA)

Arsenal have been handed a boost ahead of Thursday’s Europa League trip to Sporting.

Mikel Arteta’s side must now balance their Premier League title challenge with a European campaign as what has been a wonderful season so far approaches its business end.

With the increase in fixtures, there will invariably be an added strain on Arteta’s squad.

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira during a training session at the Arsenal Training Centre, London Colney. (PA)

The Gunners lost January signing Leandro Trossard to injury during Saturday’s dramatic win over Bournemouth, while Eddie Nketiah was not involved at all after suffering a knock in the win over Everton.

Gabriel Jesus, meanwhile, has not played for the club since before the World Cup after undergoing knee surgery in December.

However, the Brazil forward was spotted training at London Colney.

Gabriel Jesus hasn’t played since the World Cup last year. (Getty Images)

Trossard and Nketiah, meanwhile, were absent.

Arsenal visit Lisbon’s Estadio Jose Alvalade on Thursday afternoon before welcoming the Portuguese giants back to the Emirates Stadium the following week.