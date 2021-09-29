Arsenal hammer Tottenham 5-1 to reach semi-final of Women’s FA Cup as Chelsea and Man City progress

(The FA via Getty Images)

Arsenal completed a second north London derby thumping of Tottenham within the space of four days as Caitlin Foord scored twice to help send the Gunners into the semi-finals of the Women’s FA Cup.

Arsenal’s men’s team had beaten Spurs 3-1 in the Premier League on Sunday and the women followed suit in even more emphatic fashion with a 5-1 success at Meadow Park.

It was the visitors who took a surprise lead after two minutes when Arsenal failed to clear a corner and Rachel Williams’ driven effort into the right-hand corner left Lydia Williams rooted to the spot.

The home side had made a sloppy start but settled into their rhythm and equalised just 11 minutes later.

The ball ricocheted to Mana Iwabuchi on the edge of the box and she stayed composed to curl it into the top corner.

Arsenal started moving through the gears and took the lead in the 31st minute when Tobin Heath, starting her first game since her summer arrival, looped a free-kick to the far post and Lotte Wubben-Moy’s touch ricocheted off Asmita Ale and went into her own net.

Foord extended the lead just three minutes later when Nikita Parris did well to cross from a tight angle for a tap-in.

Parris then put the gloss on a dominant first half for Arsenal when she stole the final touch to Anna Patten’s looping header to put the home side 4-1 up at the break.

Tottenham came out with more aggression in the second half and nearly nicked a goal when Chi Ubogagu shot just wide of the left-hand post in the 56th minute.

Arsenal kept their visitors at arm’s length though and hit their fifth goal in the 73rd minute when substitute Beth Mead’s inch-perfect cross from the left was swept home by Foord for her second of the night, capping another impressive win for Jonas Eidevall’s side.

Elsewhere, Khadija Shaw scored a hat-trick as holders Manchester City thrashed Leicester 6-0 at the Academy Stadium to set up a semi-final against Chelsea.

Gareth Taylor’s City, who had lost each of their last three matches in all competitions, registered all six of their goals in the second half, with Jamaica forward Shaw putting them ahead moments after the break.

Story continues

Vicky Losada doubled the advantage, Shaw made it 3-0 and Alex Greenwood added a penalty after Lauren Hemp had been brought down in the box by Esmee De Graaf.

Shaw then completed her treble with an 85th-minute header before Filippa Angeldahl concluded the scoring.

Chelsea won 4-0 at Birmingham in another contest that saw all the goals come after the interval.

Sam Kerr notched the first on the hour, Fran Kirby netted twice in quick succession with around 20 minutes to go and their fellow substitute Pernille Harder wrapped things up in stoppage time.

Additional reporting by PA.

