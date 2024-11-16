Arsenal gain bragging rights in north London derby with convincing win at Tottenham

Alessia Russo wheels away after giving Arsenal the lead with only 63 seconds on the clock - Getty Images/Sebastian Frej

After a turbulent start to the season Arsenal Women are back on the ascent. A dominant display against their local rivals at the imposing Tottenham Hotspur Stadium saw the visitors brimming with confidence against a lacklustre home side.

Arsenal’s opening goal came 63 seconds into the match, when Mariona Caldentey powered in a cross which took a heavy deflection off Hayley Raso and fell into the path of Alessia Russo. She made no mistake with her shot which Tottenham goalkeeper Becky Spencer was unable to get a hand to.

What should have been a wake-up call for the home side was anything but. For the majority of the first 45 minutes, they were stuck in their own half, playing defensively yet also leaving themselves far too open to Arsenal’s relentless pressing.

The visitors doubled their lead in the 22nd minute after Leah Williamson was left unmarked and with plenty of space just outside the box. She sent the ball forward to Frida Maanum, who volleyed it into the bottom-left corner past an infuriated Spencer.

Bethany England came closest for Tottenham in the 34th minute with a shot from just outside the box. It clipped the crossbar and led to a corner which ultimately came to nothing for the hosts – much to the joy of the animated section of away fans just behind the goal.

The second half followed much of the same pattern, with Arsenal looking dangerous every time they went forward and Tottenham struggling to cause visiting goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar any real problems.

It wasn’t quite as easy for Arsenal in the opening stages of the second half as Spurs maintained a more rigid back line. However, the gulf in attacking quality between the two sides was perfectly demonstrated by the introduction of Arsenal’s firepower duo Beth Mead and Stina Blackstenius.

The latter almost added a third goal to the visitor’s tally just moments after joining the game, but made no mistake the second time she had a chance with a decisive strike from close range.

Stina Blackstenius scores Arsenal’s third goal shortly after coming off the bench - Getty Images/Jacques Feeney

Renée Slegers, Arsenal’s interim manager, has overseen a complete revitalisation to her side’s attacking prowess.

At the start of the season, Arsenal lacked edge and many were questioning whether they were really capable of keeping up with fellow title challengers, Manchester City and Chelsea.

But now, unbeaten since former manager Jonas Eidevall’s final game in charge last month, Arsenal have reasserted themselves as a force to be reckoned with.