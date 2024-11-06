Arsenal frustrated as Inter Milan repel siege for Champions League win

William Saliba

Another defeat for Arsenal and the atmosphere is growing heavy around the club. But this one needs to be seen through the prism of a handball law that needs to be evened up. Of a law that is stupidly inconsistent with Arsenal punished for a decisive penalty that would not have been given in other competitions.

How can it be that the rules on such a fundamental part of the game – whether or not it is handball – can be different for Uefa than they are in the domestic league? If the same action that led to Inter Milan’s winning goal happens in Sunday’s Premier League clash away to Chelsea it will not be punished. Go figure that.

💬 @martinkeown5: "It's ruining our game, to be honest!"

💬 @rioferdy5: "It's unfortunate the rules are different in different competitions..."



The Inter Milan penalty is a huge talking point at half-time 👀



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK | 🎙 @laura_woodsy pic.twitter.com/lKEpzERbRh — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 6, 2024

Arsenal head to that game having suffered their third loss in six games which, for a club of their ambitions, constitutes a bad run; a mini-crisis. A bad habit to adopt.

They remain in reasonable shape in the Champions League but cannot afford to lose more ground in the Premier League and while they will feel hard done by here the truth is that for all their possession they only really carry a threat from corners. They lack a cutting edge in attack – with Kai Havertz wasteful – and ultimately that will hurt them. Just why did they not buy a centre-forward?

The frustration of Mikel Arteta was obvious as the Arsenal manager risked being sent off, after being booked, as the Hungarian referee ran over to lecture him.

Mikel Arteta cannot hide his frustration - Reuters/Claudia Greco

In a week when his big ally, the sporting director Edu Gaspar, quit it was a tough evening.

Arteta will probably feel everything is conspiring against him and Arsenal right now, with Declan Rice out injured, in what is turning into a taxing campaign. Even if on the balance of play and their overall dominance this was certainly an undeserved loss.

10:51 PM GMT

Arteta suggests Havertz will recover before the weekend

Arteta said: “Kai Havertz had a big cut and hopefully he will be OK for the weekend.”

Kai Havertz after sustaining a cut to his head - Getty Images/Marco Luzzani

10:28 PM GMT

Mikel Arteta speaking

I’m very proud of my players and the game we played, the domination we had and where we played the game and I think we were very harshly done by tonight. Especially if you’re going to give a penalty in the other box, that one has to be because he punches him in the head. It is just a deflection, there is no danger in the box, you cannot get away from it. With the amount of situations we generated we should have scored a couple of goals at least. That is on us. The way we played tonight, that was us tonight. The energy, the way we arrived in the box, the way we dominated one of the best teams in Europe, I’m proud of the players. The team plays the way we play tonight, we go to Chelsea and we can win.

Mikel Arteta during Arsenal’s defeat at Inter - Getty Images/Image Photo Agency

10:25 PM GMT

Martin Keown speaking on TNT

I don’t think there is a massive crisis for Arsenal. I don’t think they are far away from getting it right, yes they’re not scoring goals, but Ethan Nwaneri coming on, he should have been on a bit earlier

10:20 PM GMT

Sums up Arsenal’s night

Arsenal's stats tonight:



■ 46 crosses

■ 13 corners

■ 20 shots



And they still couldn't find a way through Inter's defence 🧱 pic.twitter.com/g9aR2NoCF3 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 6, 2024

10:02 PM GMT

FT: Inter 1 Arsenal 0

Gabriel Jesus jinked into the box late and saw a shot blocked, and that is that.

Hard to know what to make of the game, because Arsenal were on top for long, long stretches and were very harshly dealt with by a handball penalty.

But it raises familiar questions about their ability to create from settle possession against set defences, a similar story to Newcastle in that respect.

Two away defeats in five days with Chelsea to come on Saturday.

Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes looks dejected after the match as Inter Milan - Reuters/Claudia Greco

09:59 PM GMT

97 minutes: Inter 1 Arsenal 0

Saka swings in another inswinging cross from the right, but Gabriel cannot get there at the back post and it’s an Inter goal kick.

09:58 PM GMT

96 minutes: Inter 1 Arsenal 0

That is why Arsenal fans have been calling for Nwaneri...for the first time tonight Arsenal penetrate centrally against the Inter block with a lovely turn from the youngster. He could not keep his shot down however.

09:57 PM GMT

94 minutes: Inter 1 Arsenal 0

Thuram does enough to make a nuisance of himself against Saliba and it wins Inter a throw-in high up the pitch.

The five minutes are always up, but there might well be more after the Havertz head injury.

09:55 PM GMT

93 minutes: Inter 1 Arsenal 0

Play only starts after almost three minutes of stoppage time are up. We might well end up playing close to 98 minutes.

09:53 PM GMT

90 minutes: Inter 1 Arsenal 0

Arsenal have been laying siege to the Inter penalty area in the last few minutes, cross after cross in the box, but Inter keep repelling them. Play has stopped after a clash of heads involving Bisseck and Havertz.

There will be five minutes of added time.

Blood is pouring down Havertz’s face. Martin Odegaard might be about to replace him for these five minutes.

09:49 PM GMT

86 minutes: Inter 1 Arsenal 0

Nwaneri shows his quick feet and a silky touch, but another cross from Martinelli outwide is headed away. The ball pops up for Havertz at the edge of the box but a volley with his right foot flies wide. Arsenal look to have run out of ideas after that strong period earlier in the half.

09:45 PM GMT

83 minutes: Inter 1 Arsenal 0

The stats will show Arsenal have dominated this second half, but to at least some extent Inter have been happy to sit in and contain them, backing themselves to defend the crosses. Arsenal heading for three successive away defeats.

09:43 PM GMT

81 minutes: Inter 1 Arsenal 0

Ethan Nwaneri and Zinchenko are coming on for Arsenal, replacing Trossard and Timber. The Dutch defender has been good for Arsenal, but Trossard has been more once again.

09:40 PM GMT

78 minutes: Inter 1 Arsenal 0

Arsenal are continuing to apply pressure, but they need a magic moment from somewhere. Does Odegaard have 10 minutes in his legs? Feels like the big moments in the penalty area have gone against Arsenal tonight.

09:37 PM GMT

75 minutes: Inter 1 Arsenal 0

What a chance for Arsenal and what a block by Bisseck! Timber with a mazy dribble up the left to start the attack, and cross fell kindly for Havertz seven yards or so out. He struck the shot well, but Bisseck threw himself at it to deny Arsenal again. An Inter head meets Saka’s corner.

09:35 PM GMT

72 minutes: Inter 1 Arsenal 0

Dumfries volleys wide from a tight angle. Lovely pass from Havertz in midfield to help Martinelli drive Arsenal forward. Yet another corner after a foray down the wing. Fired into the near post, but the last tough is off Havertz. Inter goal kick.

09:32 PM GMT

70 minutes: Inter 1 Arsenal 0

Inter are doubling up on Saka effectively, and he needs a better passing option for the one-two. The game is more stretched now, Arteta is very animated on the touchline. Asllani is on for Calhanoglu for Inter.

09:30 PM GMT

68 minutes: Inter 1 Arsenal 0

Barella wanted a free-kick in midfield but he has been booked for handball. Jesus shoves him to try and get the ball back, and is also booked. But Arsenal have the ball back. Havertz runs down a blind alley.

09:28 PM GMT

66 minutes: Inter 1 Arsenal 0

Ben White with an incisive pass to release Saka, but his cross is deflected behind for yet another corner. A less dangerous delivery on this occasion. Arsenal are chasing the with more purpose than they did at Newcastle but still no goal.

09:25 PM GMT

63 minutes: Inter 1 Arsenal 0

Mikel Arteta has been booked for seemingly handling the ball close to the touchline when he thought the ball was out. Inter has been awarded a free-kick right on the touchline. Bisseck to take it from right on the line.

09:24 PM GMT

Set-pieces still look Arsenal’s most likely route

Arsenal are still very much in this game but they are still lacking that creative spark in the final third. They look a little more threatening with Gabriel Jesus on for the disappointing Merino but Inter are doing what all the good Italian sides have done through the years - defending brilliantly and slowing the game down to the pace they want to play at.

Arsenal’s biggest hopes of an equaliser continue to be their set pieces - much like Bolton Wanderers (or pretty much every team he managed) under Sam Allardyce. At this rate, Arsenal are only a long throw away from turning into Stoke City under Tony Pulis.

09:23 PM GMT

61 minutes: Inter 1 Arsenal 0

Arsenal repeatedly testing Inter’s defence will balls into the box, but they are standing firm and Inter relieve the pressure by winning a foul.

Thuram, Barrela and Mkhitaryan on for Inter, Lautaro, Zielinksi and Frattesi are off in a triple change from Inzaghi.

09:21 PM GMT

59 minutes: Inter 1 Arsenal 0

From another Arsenal corner, they have one cleared off the line by Dumfries! It was a Saka delivery to the near post and it looked like Gabriel won the flick on, but the Dutch defender was there.

Then Havertz chops inside and curls a chip towards the far corner, but Sommer back-peddles to tip around the post. Arsenal starting to knock on the door a little louder.

Arsenal’s Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes flicks the ball on - Getty Images/Marco Bertorello

09:19 PM GMT

56 minutes: Inter 1 Arsenal 0

Outstanding defensive header from Pavard to take a teasing Saka cross of Martinelli’s head. Decent work from Jesus in the build up to release Saka. The game has a more open feel than the first half, but that could open the door for an Inter second.

09:15 PM GMT

54 minutes: Inter 1 Arsenal 0

Arsenal loose in possession around the Inter box again and Havertz concedes a foul. Much like at Newcastle, they are enjoying plenty of the ball but do not really look dangerous. That’s less of a problem when you score the first goal. But in both games Arsenal have conceded it.

09:14 PM GMT

53 minutes: Inter 1 Arsenal 0

A warning sign for Arsenal there as Inter play through their press and opened them up in midfield. Lautaro with a fantastic first time pass behind Timber for Dumfries but his cross deflected through to Raya.

09:12 PM GMT

51 minutes: Inter 1 Arsenal 0

Saka with a foul on Bisseck. The referee comes across to have a word with Arteta on the touchline. Sommer then goes long and Inter gain territory with Gabriel putting the ball out for a throw under pressure from Lautaro. Saka heads away Darmian’s long throw and there was an Inter foul in the box.

09:10 PM GMT

49 minutes: Inter 1 Arsenal 0

Arsenal have not created enough in this game to feel overly confident about their chances, but it does feel like Inter are trying to second-gear this with Napoli at the weekend. They win another corner, and it was a good chance for Saliba but he did not get enough contact on it.

09:09 PM GMT

47 minutes: Inter 1 Arsenal 0

Fairly bright start from Arsenal in the first minute of the half, Jesus making his presence felt in a central position. Havertz picked up the pieces and poked the ball wide for Martinelli, but his shot from a tight angle flew into the side-netting.

09:07 PM GMT

We’re back under way!

Inter get the second half started.

09:07 PM GMT

Arsenal with an attacking half-time change

Gabriel Jesus on for Mikel Merino. Kai Havertz goes back into a central midfield position alongside Thomas Partey.

08:57 PM GMT

Arsenal still lacking creativity in opening play

I do not want to kick a man when he is down. Look, anyone can concede a penalty, especially with the handball law as it is in European competitions, but it is not just Mikel Merino waving his hands around away from his body inside the box that is a concern. Yes he was close to Teremi when the ball was flicked at him, but his arms were not by his side.

The former Real Sociedad midfielder was poor against Newcastle last weekend and he has not been particularly impressive here either.

Conceding a soft penalty in first half stoppage times sort of sums up where the Gunners are at the moment. They had begun to force Inter back into their own half, had tested them with every one of their seven corners in the first half, but were not really hurting them at all in open play.

Nevertheless, Arteta would have been relatively happy with things right up until Merino’s handball gifted Inter the lead.

08:51 PM GMT

HT: Inter 1 Arsenal 0

Arsenal had a grip on the game after a rocky start, but now they will need to chase in the second half. Mikel Merino will consider himself unlucky, but we see those handball penalties given every Champions League matchday. Even if the referee missed it, I suspect VAR would have recommended a review. Odegaard was warming up. How long until Arsenal ontroduce him?

08:49 PM GMT

GOOOALL! Inter lead

Calhanoglu goes down the middle and scores with Raya diving away to his right. 19 penalties scored out of 19 for Inter for Calhanoglu. An offside from the free-kick was checked.

Hakan Calhanoglu scores from the penalty spot - Getty Images/Michael Regan

08:48 PM GMT

PENALTY INTER!

From the free-kick, the ball flicked up at Merino from point-blank range and hit his hand. His hand was raised, but he knew nothing about it. A very Champions League penalty.

Hakan Calhanoglu gives Inter Milan the lead from the spot 🎯



Arsenal might feel hard done by after the penalty was awarded for handball 🤚



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/kzA7Mm58sL — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 6, 2024

08:47 PM GMT

45 minutes: Inter 0 Arsenal 0

Inter clear their lines, and they produce a dangerous break through Dumfries and Lautaro. Saliba fouls the striker 40 yards from goal with cover. Inter want a booking, but nothing doing.

08:45 PM GMT

44 minutes: Inter 0 Arsenal 0

A very strange decision from Sommer to punch a deflected Timber cross which looked an easy catch. The ball dropped for Saka to feed White on the overlap, and his cross is deflected behind for another corner. Inswinger from Saka towards Gabriel, glanced behind for another corner. Martinelli to take from the left, and it flicks behind for a third corner in quick succession. Inter feel it flicked off Saliba.

08:42 PM GMT

41 minutes: Inter 0 Arsenal 0

A engaging battle going on between Timber and Dumfries, the two Netherlands team-mates.

Inter produce their first moment of danger for some time. Dumfries swings the cross in which Saliba heads away, but Zielinski then hooks a cute pass through to Fratessi, but White did just enough to put Taremi off with the header.

08:40 PM GMT

39 minutes: Inter 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal have another corner after a decent inswinging cross from Martinelli. Another lengthy spell of keep-ball from the visitors prior to that. Flicked on at the near post by Inter scramble clear. Arsenal maintain the pressure but the ball runs away from Saka.

08:38 PM GMT

Arsenal finding their feet after a rough start

It was a gruelling opening ten minute spell for Arsenal, in which they looked in danger of being overrun, but they managed to survive and have gained a foothold in the game.

Inter were superb in those opening exchanges, with Denzel Dumfries, ratting the crossbar with a shot that his international teammate, Jurrien Timber, should have done more to close down. Arsenal needed to dig in and get through the early blitz and did so unscathed.

You do not often see Arsenal teams struggle to get out of their own half but they are starting to gain more control in midfield and have pushed Inter back up the pitch.

Other than that Dumfries effort, though, neither side has created a really good chance in open play although Mikel Merino threatened a moment ago with a header, beating goalkeeper Yann Sommer to the cross, but the ball deflected off his fist for a corner.

Arsenal have once again looked menacing at corners but are they becoming a little too reliant on them at the moment? A strength can become a weakness if the opposition always knows what you are trying to do. The routines are becoming a little too similar for me.

08:37 PM GMT

36 minutes: Inter 0 Arsenal 0

A long old spell of possession for Arsenal inside the Inter half with Italians retreating. Timber made a good underlap beyond Martinelli but he did not see the pass. Arsenal are struggling to combinations once the ball goes to Saka and Martinelli. But they will be happy enough with the state of the game.

08:34 PM GMT

33 minutes: Inter 0 Arsenal 0

Gabriel intent on getting touch tight to Lautaro but he needs to be careful on a booking. Looks like Arsenal have locked on to Inter man for man now in their pressing, and the home team are struggling to play out as easily as they did in the first 10 minutes.

08:32 PM GMT

31 minutes: Inter 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal have settled in this game now, seeing more than their share of possession with Inter sitting off and showing them some respect. Arteta’s team just need to find a bit more drive and confidence once they get into the final third. You feel it will come from Saka, as always.

08:30 PM GMT

29 minutes: Inter 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal’s best chance and move of the match. They worked the ball patiently from back to front with Saka rolling inside off the right. Martinelli delivers an inswinger from Merino to attack, and he got there before Sommer for the glancing header. Shouts for a penalty because he was clattered by the goalkeeper. VAR checks, no penalty.

Yann Sommer punches the ball clear from Arsenal’s Mikel Merino - PA/Fabrizio Carabelli

08:28 PM GMT

26 minutes: Inter 0 Arsenal 0

Excellent from Saka to hold his man and spread play to Martinelli, but winger’s cross is too high for Merino. Timber’s cross then floats behind for a goal kick. Arsenal tend to attack from wide areas, but you need better delivery if that is the case.

Lively from Saka again, receiving the ball in space on the right flank. Drives inside and shoots at Sommer with not enough power to trouble the goalkeeper.

08:26 PM GMT

24 minutes: Inter 0 Arsenal 0

Bisseck with a burst forward from centre-back for Inter, right to the edge of Arsenal’s box, but Gabriel did well to hold him up and slow the move down without conceding a penalty. Gabriel there again to clear Calhanoglu chip forward.

08:23 PM GMT

22 minutes: Inter 0 Arsenal 0

White tries to feed Saka but his pass is overhit. After a couple of early shots from Inter the game has settled into an expected pattern: no quarter given defensively, lots of duels but very little space for attackers to operate. Frattesi is then caught late by Timber.

08:20 PM GMT

19 minutes: Inter 0 Arsenal 0

Dangerous inswinger from Saka which Gabriel and Partey threw themselves at, and Dumfries has come off worse. A stoppage in play while the Inter right-wing-back receives treatment. Arteta has some strong words with Timber on the touchline during the break in play.

08:19 PM GMT

17 minutes: Inter 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal delivered the corner to the back post but Havertz’s header was cleared. Martinelli tries to make something happen from the follow up move, but Arsenal do not win the first contact in the box. Trossard’s touch lets him down. There are signs of Arsenal growing into the game as an attacking force. Trossard has won them another corner.

08:14 PM GMT

12 minutes: Inter 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal conceded 18 fouls against Newcastle and they have already given three or four away in this game. Makes it difficult to build any continuity in the game. Better from the visitors to pen Inter in, before they gain territory from a Raya long pass forward.

08:12 PM GMT

10 minutes: Inter 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal have got through the first 10 minutes unscathed but the game is looking like a struggle so far. Partey and Merino look a little outnumbered against Inter’s three in midfield, supported by the wing-backs. Might just be a case of riding out the pressure and waiting for the game to settle.

08:10 PM GMT

8 minutes: Inter 0 Arsenal 0

Merino barges into Dumfries in the air to concede a free-kick. Inter take it short but their delivery is poor. Arteta is up issuing instruction from the sidelines. Inter are targeting Arsenal’s right side early on, White and Partey have not really got to grips with the game so far.

08:08 PM GMT

6 minutes: Inter 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal defending now in their own half with Saka tracking Darmian. Merino does well to get a foot in after Inter found it too easy to bypass Arsenal’s midfield two. Raya bowls the ball out to set Martinelli away on the counter, but the call over the throw-in goes against Arsenal.

08:06 PM GMT

4 minutes: Inter 0 Arsenal 0

Calhanoglu then shoots no far wide from long range. If Arsenal were feeling a little fragile after recent domestic results, this start will not do them much good. Inter finding it quite easy to play through Arsenal’s high press at the moment and then there is space to attack. Arsenal might have to drop off and stay closer together.

08:04 PM GMT

2 minutes: Inter 0 Arsenal 0

Competitive start to the game, with Havertz winning the ball in the air. Inter then show they quality to play from inside their own penalty area, and they win a free-kick approaching halfway.

Dumfries hits the bar for Inter! Nearly a nightmare start for Arsenal. Lovely dummy from Lautaro in the build-up, the cross was swung in from the left, and ran for right wing-back Dumfries. Took on the shot with the outside of his foot and it clattered the cross bar.

Denzel Dumfries hits the bar - Getty Images/Mattia Ozbot

08:01 PM GMT

KICK OFF!

Arsenal get the game started. They play a cute kick-off short into Trossard, but Merino’s pass towards Martinelli is wayward.

07:57 PM GMT

The players are in the tunnel

With the expanded format it is easy to become fatigued with these games, but Arsenal fans should remember a seven-year absence from the Champions League was not that long ago. Trips like these still have a novelty factor for Arteta’s team, who are very much in process of re-establishing themselves against opposition like Inter.

07:49 PM GMT

San Siro’s DJ divides opinion

Some seriously heavy electronic music being played very loudly before kick off. I’m a huge fan, as an old raver, but my colleague Jason Burt is less enamoured and tells me, with an expletive thrown in, that he had to zone out to drown out the awful noise. Each to their own.

The fans were kept entertained before Inter vs Arsenal - Getty Images/Michael Regan

07:39 PM GMT

The warm-ups

Arsenal’s players stretch before the game - Reuters/Claudia Greco

Inter Milan forward Marcus Thuram - Getty Images/Gabriel Bouys

07:33 PM GMT

Arsenal visiting one of European football’s great arenas

We all have our favourite football grounds, largely determined by personal memories as much for their architectural beauty, but the San Siro remains one of the great football arenas as far as I’m concerned.

So it’s a little bit tatty these days - the stadium was constructed way back in 1925 but has been modernised and reimagined several times since - and the plastic seats have faded in the Italian sunlight. It has not got the modern wow factor of some of the more recently constructed stadiums in Europe.

But it is still a hugely imposing sight when it comes into view and the curved walkway turrets are a thing of beauty. The steep gradient of the two stands behind each goal are magnificent and the atmosphere always seems electric for these big Champions League nights.

Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri - Getty Images/Stuart MacFarlane

Maybe it is just my memories of the Italia 90 World Cup, my international football awakening, or watching Serie A on Channel 4 as a young teenager all the way through to my university days. Perhaps it is just because I thought the blue and black stripes of Inter was the most alluring kit around - of which I bought several - but a visit to the San Siro always feels vaguely magical to me. They have been talking about knocking it down to build a completely new home.... sad.

Anyway, onto the football. Arsenal have named a strong side, as you would expect against a team of Inter’s class. Simone Inzaghi’s side are the reigning champions of Italy and currently second in the table. They have already drawn away to Manchester City in this season’s competition and, of course, lost to Manchester City in the Champions League final a couple of years ago.

They are a genuine European heavyweight and Arsenal arrive in Milan having failed to win any of their last three in the Premier League. The timing is not great for manager Mikel Arteta as a defeat - having also lost at Newcastle last weekend - will turn up the negative noise another notch. This is a proper European test.

07:25 PM GMT

Arteta on Edu’s departure

“Everything happened very quickly. I loved working with him, I really enjoyed being alongside him in this incredible journey. I’m very grateful for everything he’s done for me and the club,” Arteta said about the Brazilian.

“He’s had an amazing opportunity now to do something else in a different role. He feels that’s best for him. We have to respect that. From the bottom of my heart I wish the best for him.

“We have a very strong leadership team and we’re not going to stop right now. The passion to fulfil this journey is not going to stop. That means opportunities for someone else. We say thank you and we have to move on.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta - Getty Images/Stuart MacFarlane

07:18 PM GMT

Arsenal’s arrival

Jorginho returns to Italy - Getty Images/Gabriel Bouys

William Saliba and Raheem Sterling at San Siro - Getty Images/Michael Regan

07:02 PM GMT

The team news assessed

Reports in the Italian media proved accurate: Inzaghi has shuffled his pack, seemingly with an eye on the Napoli game, with Bastoni, Barella and Dimarco dropping to the bench. Bastoni is Inter’s best player, so opportunity knocks for Arsenal. They will surely look to get Martinelli in a footrace with Pavard and Saka one-on-one with Darmian. Taremi is preferred to Thuram up front.

With Rice out and Odegaard only just returning, there are no great surprises in Arteta’s team. Just the one change, but a better balance to the team with Ben White at right-back and Partey in midfield alongside Merino. The front four is unchanged, which says something about Arteta’s view on Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling just now.

Jurrien Timber is at left-back, despite the availability of Jakub Kiwior and Oleksandr Zinchenko. Probably not one to overthink: Arsenal have picked their four best available defenders for a hard away game.

06:55 PM GMT

Inter team news: Bastoni, Barella and Dimarco rested

Inter XI: Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Bisseck; Dumfries, Frattesi, Calhanoglu, Zielinski, Darmian; Taremi, Lautaro

Subs: Di Gennaro, Josep Martinez, Arnautovic, Thuram, Acerbi, Buchanan, Asllani, Mkhitaryan, Barella, Dimarco, Bastoni.

06:47 PM GMT

Arsenal team news: White returns, Partey in midfield, Odegaard fit for bench

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Partey, Merino; Trossard, Havertz; Saka, Martinelli

Subs: Neto, Setford, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Robinson, Odegaard, Jorginho, Lewis-Skelly, Nwaneri, Butler-Oyedeji, Sterling, Jesus

Arsenal dressing room before the game against Inter - Getty Images/Stuart MacFarlane

06:45 PM GMT

The stage is set

06:37 PM GMT

A trip down memory lane

It is almost 21 years ago to the day that Arsenal pulled off one of their best Champions League victories by shredding Inter 5-1 on their own patch.



Slightly forgotten is that it was a must-win for Arsenal after a rotten start to the group stage, which included a bruising 3-0 defeat against the Italians at Highbury. Inter scored three before half-time, in the week Arsenal travelled to Manchester United for that game starring Ruud van Nistelrooy and Martin Keown (the Stretford End sang “who put the ball in Arsenal’s net? Half of f------ Europe” in response to the Inter result).



Arsenal were without Patrick Vieira for the return game in Milan owing to a knee injury - so important midfield absences are nothing new - with Ray Parlour captaining the team.

The night was all about Thierry Henry though, who scored a magnificent counter-attacking goal to put the game beyond Inter’s reach. Javier Zanetti did everything right, delaying Henry, showing him onto his left and narrowing the angle, but the Arsenal striker drilled it into the far corner with his weaker foot anyway.

“Steve Bruce said at the weekend that he is the best player in the world...anybody arguing?!” was a memorable piece of Clive Tyldesley commentary.

Arsenal have won twice at San Siro since, knocking AC Milan out of the Champions League last-16 in 2008 and winning 2-0 against the Rossoneri in a 2018 Europa League tie. They were thrashed 4-0 by the same opponents in the Champions League in 2012.

06:25 PM GMT

Inzaghi’s assessment of Arsenal

“We are facing one of the best teams in Europe, very recognisable with a great coach,” Inzaghi said.

“If you see Arsenal among 100 teams, without knowing the name, you recognise them. They played for the last two English titles point for point with Manchester City.

“We will have to try to keep the ball as much as possible, we know that we are facing a team that put on a lot of offensive pressure. We know that it will be a problem for us when they have the ball but the opposite is also true.”

Simone Inzaghi on the touchline at the San Siro - Getty Images/Gabriel Bouys

06:19 PM GMT

Best betting sites

Betting on the football today? Take a look at these best betting sites for free bets and betting offers.

06:05 PM GMT

Chances expected to be at premium as two strong defences meet

Inter Milan and Arsenal are yet to concede a goal in this season’s Champions League and with both teams facing testing weekend league fixtures, there is a fear tonight’s contest could prove something of an eyesore.



The tournament’s new format eroding jeopardy plays into that, although with Real Madrid down in 17th on six points from four games and Manchester City ‘only’ having seven points, perhaps things could get more exciting as the table takes shape.



This is the second tough away game of an important week for Arsenal, with a trip to Chelsea looming this Sunday, and Mikel Arteta’s team look short of attacking fluency.



One point from three games against Bournemouth, Liverpool and Newcastle leaves Arsenal seven points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool and five behind City. The biggest concern in Saturday’s loss at Newcastle is how clunky and toothless Arsenal looked despite having ample time to recover from Alexander Isak’s header.

Arsenal’s first 45 minutes in the 2-2 draw with Liverpool was probably their best display of the season, and they have also beaten PSG, Aston Villa, Tottenham and emerged unscathed from the Etihad so far this season. They are not exactly in the wilderness, but for the first time in a while there are questions over Arteta’s squad-building priorities and tactical approach.



They have been solid in Europe though, and like Inter are on seven points from three games. The consensus is that 16 points, or perhaps 15, will secure a top-eight finish and automatic progression to the last 16. Arsenal face Sporting and Monaco, second and third in the table respectively, next.



Simone Inzaghi’s Inter are formidable opponents, but there is an expectation they could rest key players such as Alessandro Bastoni, Nicolo Barella and Federico Dimarco for a top-of-the-table game against Napoli. Inter dropped points unexpectedly in the season’s early weeks, including a Milan derby defeat, but have won seven of their last eight in all competitions, with the exception of a 4-4 draw with Juventus. Inter won Serie A by 19 points last season, losing twice and conceding just 22 goals, and reached the 2023 Champions League final. So Arsenal are facing one of the continent’s best collectives and coaching minds in Inzaghi.



The possible absence of Dimarco could mean Matteo Darmian at left wing-back, which offers Arsenal a promising match-up with Bukayo Saka. Arteta will have to do without Declan Rice because of a foot problem, but captain Martin Odegaard is back in the squad.



Full team news on the way shortly.