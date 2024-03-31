Arsenal’s Frida Maanum ‘stable’ after collapsing in League Cup final against Chelsea

Frida Maanum went down yards away from any other player - Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Arsenal’s Frida Maanum collapsed during the Women’s League Cup final and needed treatment on the pitch at Molineux for around nine minutes.

The Norway attacking midfielder went down yards away from any other player in the final minute of stoppage time at the end of the second half. She landed on her side, motionless, and her Arsenal team-mates quickly urged medical staff to rush on to the field.

The 24-year-old was attended to by medics from Arsenal, Chelsea and hosts Wolves, and received oxygen through a mask throughout the nine minutes she was on the pitch.

At one stage, 21 members of staff were present at the scene and the BBC, who broadcast the match, did not show a replay of what happened.

Shortly after play resumed, with the final going to extra time, Arsenal staff advised that Maanum was conscious, talking and in a stable condition. It is understood she will continue to be monitored closely by Arsenal’s medical team.

A hushed silence fell around Molineux - where a record crowd for this final of 21,462 were in attendance - while Maanum received treatment, with fans visibly shocked and concerned in the stands. The final was goalless when the incident occurred.

Maanum, from Oslo, has played for Arsenal since 2021. She made her Norway debut at the age of just 17 and was a goalscorer at the 2022 Women’s Euros in a group game against Northern Ireland.

Sunday’s meeting of Arsenal and Chelsea was a repeat of the 2023 final at Selhurst Park, which was won by Arsenal.