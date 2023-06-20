Arsenal to make fresh club-record £90m bid for Declan Rice

Declan Rice is wanted by a host of big Premier League clubs but Arsenal are current frontrunners - Getty Images/Rob Newell

Arsenal will make a club-record bid worth £90 million for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice, their top summer transfer target.

Arsenal had an initial offer for Rice rejected earlier this month and this second bid would smash their transfer record by almost £20 million.

The most expensive signing in Arsenal’s history is winger Nicolas Pepe, who cost £72 million when he arrived in north London from Lille in the summer of 2019.

Arsenal are also working on deals for Chelsea’s Kai Havertz, with negotiations advancing quickly, and for Ajax defender Jurrien Timber. They remain interested in signing Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer.

Rice played for England in their 7-0 thrashing of North Macedonia on Monday night and Arsenal have been hoping to secure his signature before the start of their pre-season training.

They are also hoping to move quickly to snap up Rice before other clubs step up their own interest in the 24-year-old. Telegraph Sport revealed last month that Manchester City regard Rice as a “strong option” in midfield and Pep Guardioala’s side would be more than capable of reaching West Ham’s £100 million valuation.

West Ham are therefore in no rush to sell Rice and it remains to be seen how they will respond to Arsenal’s second offer.

Arsenal are confident that Rice wants to join them this summer and become a key part of Mikel Arteta’s midfield overhaul, with Granit Xhaka set to leave for Germany and Thomas Partey potentially following him through the exit door.

Arsenal are similarly confident that Havertz also wants to make the switch to the Emirates Stadium and they are understood to be edging closer to agreeing a deal with Chelsea which will be worth in the region of £60 million.

The move for Timber is at an earlier stage but the Dutch international is Arsenal’s priority target in defence and is believed to be open to the move. Telegraph Sport understands other European clubs are also showing interest in Timber.

