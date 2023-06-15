Arsenal fixtures for Premier League 2023-24 season: Gunners handed early start to new campaign

Arsenal begin the new Premier League season at home to Nottingham Forest in a lunchtime kick-off, as they look to build on last season’s second-placed finish.

The Gunners lead last season’s table for 248 days - the longest in Premier League history without winning the title - until a late-season collapse saw Manchester City leapfrog them and claim a fifth title in six years. Mikel Arteta is not going to rest on his laurels and will again be hugely backed in the transfer market in a bid to avoid a similar fate.

They come up against City, who they hope will be title rivals again, for the first time at home on October 7, while the north London derbies against Tottenham are at the Emirates on September 23 before the reverse fixture takes place late on April 27. Their festive run is a tricky one, with a trip to Anfield just before Christmas Day.

Arsenal are also back in the Champions League for the first time in seven seasons, having to juggle top-level European football from September to December. The season concludes at home to Everton, a week on from a clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Arsenal complete Premier League 2023/24 fixture list

12/08/2023 - 12:30 - Nottingham Forest (h)

19/08/2023 - 15:00 - Crystal Palace (a)

26/08/2023 - 15:00 - Fulham (h)

02/09/2023 - 15:00 - Manchester United (h)

16/09/2023 - 15:00 - Everton (a)

23/09/2023 - 15:00 - Tottenham Hotspur (h)

30/09/2023 - 15:00 - A.F.C. Bournemouth (a)

07/10/2023 - 15:00 - Manchester City (h)

21/10/2023 - 15:00 - Chelsea (a)

28/10/2023 - 15:00 - Sheffield United (h)

04/11/2023 - 15:00 - Newcastle United (a)

11/11/2023 - 15:00 - Burnley (h)

25/11/2023 - 15:00 - Brentford (a)

02/12/2023 - 15:00 - Wolverhampton (h)

05/12/2023 - 19:45 - Luton Town (a)

09/12/2023 - 15:00 - Aston Villa (a)

16/12/2023 - 15:00 - Brighton (h)

23/12/2023 - 15:00 - Liverpool (a)

26/12/2023 - 15:00 - West Ham United (h)

30/12/2023 - 15:00 - Fulham (a)

13/01/2024 - 15:00 - Crystal Palace (h)

30/01/2024 - 19:45 - Nottingham Forest (a)

03/02/2024 - 15:00 - Liverpool (h)

10/02/2024 - 15:00 - West Ham United (a)

17/02/2024 - 15:00 - Burnley (a)

24/02/2024 - 15:00 - Newcastle United (h)

02/03/2024 - 15:00 - Sheffield United (a)

09/03/2024 - 15:00 - Brentford (h)

16/03/2024 - 15:00 - Chelsea (h)

30/03/2024 - 15:00 - Manchester City (a)

02/04/2024 - 19:45 - Luton Town (h)

06/04/2024 - 15:00 - Brighton (a)

13/04/2024 - 15:00 - Aston Villa (h)

20/04/2024 - 15:00 - Wolverhampton (a)

27/04/2024 - 15:00 - Tottenham Hotspur (a)

04/05/2024 - 15:00 - A.F.C. Bournemouth (h)

11/05/2024 - 15:00 - Manchester United (a)

19/05/2024 - 16:00 - Everton (h)