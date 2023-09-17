Arsenal have fixed one major weakness – not that woeful Everton tested them

Leandro Trossard became the third Arsenal player to score off the bench in as many games - Getty Images/Paul Ellis

Prior to kick-off Mikel Arteta talked about “rotations” as he justified his decision to drop goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and give a first start to new signing David Raya.

The Arsenal manager may well have played himself in goal – so unambitious and frankly awful were Everton – but it is the strength in depth he has steadily accumulated in his impressive squad that ultimately proved to the difference and may be of even greater significance during the course of this season.

It was a blow to lose Gabriel Martinelli in the first-half to an apparent hamstring injury, soon after his ‘goal’ was ruled out for a questionable offside following a Var check, but it was his replacement, Leandro Trossard, who scored the only goal that secured the points and a rare victory at Goodison Park.

Despite Arsenal’s absolute dominance, and despite that strength, there was a danger that they lacked a cutting edge until Trossard’s smart intervention. That concern appears to be the main threat to their top four and Premier League title hopes.

In truth, Trossard’s wonderful goal lit up the dullest of encounters and this was as abject as it gets from Everton under Sean Dyche with his woefully unambitious, one-dimensional team understandably booed off. If this is the game-plan the manager wanted then he really has to go back to the drawing board. This is not how to coach in the Premier League.

Everton’s only hope was to hold on and gamble that Arsenal could not take advantage of their utter superiority but Trossard ended that with an accomplished finish after fine build-up play involving Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka.

In fact it was the third game in a row that a substitute has scored for Arsenal and that feels like a telling trend. It also came from a short corner with Arsenal shrewdly deciding not to go long, given the height of the Everton team, but there was some frustration from Dyche that 28 seconds elapsed before they took it.

In truth Trossard has been something of a bit-part player for Arsenal since his move from Brighton & Hove Albion. Indeed despite this being his fourth appearance for his club this season he has made only one start and has actually played more minutes (145 to 142) for his country, Belgium, during the recent international break.

Trossard’s goal was also his first in the league since February, 219 days ago, following his £27 million move which only went through after Arsenal missed out on Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea.

Even so there is no doubt which has proved to be the better deal and while Trossard may not have played as much as he would surely have wanted he has certainly contributed – not least with a hat-trick of assists last March against Fulham.

The 28-year-old will have to remain patient. Martinelli’s injury may give him a chance, not least with the Champions League tie against PSV Eindhoven coming up on Wednesday, although even then he faces competition.

Arteta left out Ramsdale and later interestingly talked about possibly substituting his goalkeeper during games but he also dropped one of his big summer signings, Kai Havertz, who also came on off the bench. It is remarkable what Arsenal now possess in reserve.

So far Havertz has been a disappointment but his replacement, Fabio Vieira, did well while the changes Arteta was able to make showed the options he has. This time it was Eddie Nketiah’s turn to disappoint, and he did not get a sniff as he started at centre-forward, but that did not matter in the end as he was replaced by Gabriel Jesus who instantly pepped up the attack.

Similarly the manager was able to bring on Takehiro Tomiyasu to take over from the tiring Oleksandr Zinchenko while he did not even have to use Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Jakub Kiwior or Reiss Nelson. And so that bench looked far more formidable than any he has previously been able to call on.

Talking about the squad as a whole – with starters and finishers (rather than substitutes) – has been a theory first developed in rugby union, under former England coach Eddie Jones in particular, but is now prevalent in football.

Arteta has argued that Arsenal need two players for every position if they are to go the distance and now, pretty much, they have it. He has also consistently targeted players with Premier League experience – three of his four big summer signings possessed it – while last January it was Jorginho and Trossard.

Fabio Vieira's improved performances are typical of the greater options at Arteta's disposal - Getty Images/Paul Ellis

Unfortunately for both they have found themselves largely in the shadow XI but Trossard took his chance here, opening up his body smartly to sidefoot in off the far post, with a first goal since scoring in the Community Shield against Manchester City.

Before that it looked like Arsenal would again be frustrated in a stadium where they have not won since 2017 – including defeat here last season in what was Dyche’s first game in charge.

Despite the closeness of the scoreline there was never any chance of a repeat of that with Raya not having a single save to make on an afternoon where all he could do was join in the build-up play which is one of his strengths over Ramsdale.

Arsenal really would have been kicking themselves had they not won with Odegaard and the flawless Declan Rice running the midfield. Trossard made sure that did not happen while Arteta made his point while collecting the points. The substitutes (finishers) made the difference and that could be the difference.