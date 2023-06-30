Arsenal finalising Jurrien Timber fee to take summer spending over £200m

Arsenal are closing in on making Ajax defender Jurrien Timber their next summer signing.

Talks between the two clubs are at an advanced stage and a fee is set to be finalised.

Sources in Holland say Arsenal have verbally agreed to pay an initial £36million, with a further £4m in add-ons.

Both Ajax and Arsenal are keen to wrap up a deal and talks are expected to accelerate over the weekend.

Timber is excited by the prospect of moving to north London and personal terms with him will not be an issue.

The 22-year-old was tracked by Manchester United in 2022 and Bayern Munich have shown interest this summer.

Timber, however, has pushed to join Arsenal after being impressed by Mikel Arteta’s project.

The Dutch international is expected to be used at right-back, but he can play in the heart of defence if required.

Arsenal are continuing to work on finalising a deal for West Ham captain Declan Rice, which will be worth £105m.

The Gunners and West Ham are just negotiating over the payment structure for the initial £100m, but there is confidence a deal will be done.

Rice is currently away on holiday, however talks over personal terms will not be hampered.

Arsenal kicked off their summer spending by signing Kai Havertz this week for £65m from Chelsea.

They are on course to spend £200m as they bid to close the gap to Premier League champions Manchester City.