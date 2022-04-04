Arsenal fear Kieran Tierney could miss rest of season with Mikel Arteta also ‘concerned’ about Thomas Partey

Arsenal have suffered a double injury blow and are sweating over the fitness of Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey.

Tierney missed Monday’s defeat at Crystal Palace due to a knee injury and he will see a specialist on Tuesday. There are fears his season could be over.

“He is seeing the specialist tomorrow and we will know more the extent of the injury,” said Arteta.

“But the feeling that he had it wasn’t really positive and what the scans showed either, but we have to wait and see what happens.”

Arsenal’s problems were made worse during their 3-0 defeat to Palace as Partey was forced to come off injured.

The midfielder was trying to chase back when the Eagles were countering, resulting in their third goal, and he pulled up inside the centre circle and had to come off.

“He felt something in the same area that he got injured previously, so big concern,” said Arteta.