Arsenal FC vs Aston Villa LIVE! Latest team news, lineups, prediction, TV, Premier League match stream today

Arsenal vs Aston Villa LIVE!

Arsenal face a tricky Premier League test against Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium this evening.

Villa have been one of the surprise packages after being promoted back to the top flight, collecting four wins from their opening six games - the highlight being a 7-2 thrashing of champions Liverpool.

As for Mikel Arteta’s Gunners, they have won their last three games, including a morale-boosting 1-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford last Sunday.

After making changes for Arsenal’s Europa League win over Molde on Thursday, Arteta is expected to revert to the same starting lineup that beat United in Manchester.

There will also be a reunion in north London for Emi Martinez and his former Arsenal team-mates - though the Villa goalkeeper will be out to deny the Gunners three points.

kick-off at 7:15pm GMT