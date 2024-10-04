Arsenal eyeing to steal 18-year-old Barcelona quarry winger – Report

Despite their financial crisis, FC Barcelona remains relevant and continues to compete with Europe’s top clubs, thanks to their famed academy, La Masia. Each year, we see several young players join the first team and become stars, and it no longer surprises anyone.

In recent seasons, players like Gavi, Balde, Fermin, Yamal, and Cubarsi have emerged. Even with a foreign coach this season, Barcelona’s youth academy remains pivotal, with several players stepping up to make an impact.

Given the wealth of talent in Barcelona’s youth ranks, it is no surprise that other top clubs are constantly on the lookout for emerging players within the walls of La Masia, especially those whose contracts are nearing expiration.

This is the case for Arnau Pradas, an 18-year-old skillful winger who is impressing with his performances and playing at a very high level for Barcelona Juvenil A under the guidance of Juliano Belletti.

Pradas scored a stunning goal in the 4-2 victory against Young Boys in the UEFA Youth League, just days after delivering a masterful performance in the 3-2 win over Damm in the domestic league. He also found the net in the 4-3 loss to Monaco.

As a left-footed player currently occupying an inverted role on the right flank in Belletti’s team, Pradas demonstrates a strong ability to adapt to various positions. Furthermore, he was called up by Xavi on multiple occasions last season to train with the first team.

The talented winger’s contract is set to expire at the end of this season, and according to a recent report from Mundo Deportivo, Premier League giants Arsenal are keen to steal this young gem from Barcelona.

The report further mentions that Gunners’ boss Mikel Arteta is closely monitoring the player and has reportedly already given the green light to bring the 18-year-old to England. However, despite Pradas entering the final year of his contract and Arsenal’s strong interest, the Catalans will undoubtedly attempt to protect their young winger and seek to renew his contract.