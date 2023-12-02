Arsenal extend lead at the top as Burnley strike huge blow in relegation battle

Arsenal held on for a 2-1 win over Wolves (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal survived a nervy finish to establish a four-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a 2-1 win over Wolves at the Emirates Stadium.

With closest rivals Manchester City not playing until Sunday, the Gunners took full advantage with Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard netting in the opening 13 minutes before a late Matheus Cunha strike had them holding on for the points.

Saka needed just six minutes to open the scoring after being slipped through by Takehiro Tomiyasu, and they doubled their lead seven minutes later when Oleksandr Zinchenko squared for Odegaard to sweep home.

Arsenal missed their chances to kill the game off and the visitors made them battle for the points after Nelson Semedo nipped the ball off the toes of Zinchenko and Cunha slammed home.

Burnley grabbed their first Premier League home win in style as they hammered rock-bottom Sheffield United 5-0 at Turf Moor.

Jay Rodriguez headed Vincent Kompany’s side in front after just 15 seconds and Jacob Bruun Larsen doubled the lead in the 28th minute, with United ending the first half a man down after Oli McBurnie collected two yellow cards in quick succession.

More pain followed for United in the second half as Zeki Amdouni and Luca Koleosho scored two in the space of three minutes before Josh Brownhill added a fifth to pile pressure on Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom.

Burnley thumped Sheffield United to land a blow in the relegation battle (PA Wire)

Burnley’s win sent Everton to the bottom of the table but the Toffees’ stay there was a brief one after they beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 in the first evening kick-off.

Dwight McNeil lashed home the only goal to clinch Everton a morale-boosting victory, one day after the club lodged an appeal against their 10-point deduction for breaching the Premier League’s financial rules.

Meanwhile, second-half goals from Neal Maupay, Ben Mee and Shandon Baptiste earned Brentford a 3-1 home win over Luton.

Baptiste’s strike effectively sealed the points after Jacob Brown had pulled a goal back for the visitors, but the Bees’ win could have come at a price with Kristoffer Ajer limping off during the warm-up.