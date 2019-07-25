Arsenal's Mesut Ozil, Sead Kolasinac fought off armed robbers in London street attack

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac fought off armed men who attempted to rob them on a London street on Thursday night, escaping unharmed. (Matthew Ashton/Getty Images)

A pair of Arsenal players escaped unharmed on Thursday night after an attempted robbery on a London street, according to the BBC.

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil was driving his car with teammate Sead Kolasinac on Thursday evening when two men on mopeds quickly pulled up alongside them. The assailants, who were reportedly armed and brandished knives, then attempted to rob the players.

Kolasinac, seated in the passenger seat, hopped out of the car and started fighting off the attackers. Ozil and Kolasinac then escaped unharmed and went to a local restaurant to wait for police. Neither needed medical treatment, per the report, and no arrests have been made.

Video of the incident circulating on social media appeared to showed Kolasinac fighting off the two attackers on the narrow street before Ozil was able to start driving away.

Mesut Ozil’s car got jumped, Kolasinac jumped out and backed the beef. #YaGunnersYa pic.twitter.com/CxsJeiCvxw — James (@smhjaames) July 25, 2019

“It was reported that suspects on motorbikes had attempted to rob a man who was driving a car,” a London police spokesman said, via BBC. “The driver, along with his passenger, managed to get away unharmed and traveled to a restaurant in Golders Green, where they were spoken to by officers.”

Arsenal released a short statement after the incident, saying that they have been in contact with both players and that they are fine after the attack. The duo had just returned to England after their 2-2 draw with Real Madrid at FedExField in Maryland on Tuesday.

