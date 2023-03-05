Arsenal end four-year wait for trophy - why this can be Eidevall's springboard

Kim Little and Leah Williamson of Arsenal lift the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup trophy following the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Final match between Chelsea and Arsenal - Naomi Baker /Getty Images

Arsenal Women 3 Chelsea Women 1

Never let anybody tell you League Cups don't matter; Arsenal's clamorous celebrations as they lifted their first piece of silverware since 2019, and their fired-up performance at Selhurst Park, proved exactly how much this meant to a club who had been, by their own historically-high standards, enduring a barren spell. Chelsea manager Emma Hayes admitted that Arsenal had "wanted it more" than her team. Not just that, it felt like Arsenal's need for this cup was far greater.

The north Londoners' first major trophy under manager Jonas Eidevall could scarcely have been more timely. Rather remarkably, the four-year wait had been Arsenal’s longest wait for major women’s silverware since they lifted their first major trophy in 1992. Had things not gone their way on Sunday, the negative narrative would have been focused on a season potentially spiralling towards mediocrity, fourth in the league table and out of the FA Cup after a loss at Chelsea seven days earlier. Eidevall's team's spirited 3-1 come-from-behind victory changed all of that, and then some.

Having avenged the previous Sunday's defeat and rediscovered that irreplaceable winning feeling, the 40-year-old's squad can use this long-awaited success as a springboard back towards happier times.

Arsenal’s most recent triumph in this cup, in 2018, had similarly been their first trophy under their then-manager Joe Montemurro. They went on to win the league a year later. For Swede Eidevall, the aim will now be similar. Most importantly of all, as he highlighted in his post-match press conference, what the team will now have is belief.

"When you look at the last decade, Arsenal has not been the leading club in women’s football in England. Historically, it has been. That is of course an ambition for the club to regain that position again," Eidevall said. "With that being said, we know it’s difficult, it’s really tough, but that’s the ambition for us, and to compete in any trophy that we go for, so it was really nice that we could go the whole way [in this one] because I think it can fill us with belief, when we see that the way we worked can result in a trophy."

That's why this could eventually prove to be amongst the most pivotal of Arsenal's now 46 major women's trophies won, coming against a fierce rival who had been enjoying the far greater recent record.

Things seemed to be going to script when Australia star Sam Kerr headed in from Guro Reiten's cross inside two minutes. But despite going ahead, Chelsea went on to lose 3-1 for the second Conti Cup final in succession, just as they did last term against Manchester City after Kerr had also scored first. Much-maligned Sweden striker Stina Blackstenius, who had spurned the north Londoners' best chance away at Chelsea seven days earlier, was back to her best and slotted her team level, before a penalty from the match's outstanding player, Kim Little, and then a Niamh Charles own goal gave Arsenal a priceless two-goal cushion.

Chelsea substitute Melanie Leupolz saw a half-volley from distance well saved and later struck the crossbar, but Arsenal's defence was resilient enough to clinch a record-extending sixth Conti Cup [Continental Tyres League Cup] for the club. Contrastingly, Hayes' team were off the pace at Selhurst Park, where they were watched from the stands by owner Todd Boehly.

"If you’re off even 5% off it, and have as many players play as poorly as we have today, then you can’t expect to win. I don’t think anybody in our team played well," Hayes said. "Congratulations to Arsenal, they were by far the better team. We looked like a team that had won a lot and they hadn’t. I saw the fire in the Arsenal side. I didn't see that from us."

Match details

Arsenal (4-3-3): Zinsberger 7; Maritz 6 (Wienroither 6, 70), Williamson 7, Rafaelle 7, Catley 7; Maanum 7, Little 9, Walti 6; McCabe 7 (Pelova 6, 57), Blackstenius 7 (Beattie 6, 87), Foord 7

Subs not used: Wubben-Moy, Hurtig, Marckese (gk), Kuhl

Yellow cards: McCabe, Foord

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Berger 6; Perisset 6, Bright 6, Eriksson 6 (Fleming 6, 77), Charles 5 (Leupolz 7, 45); Ingle 6 (Rytting Kaneryd 6, 63), Cuthbert 6; James 6, Cankovic 5 (Buchanan 6, 40), Reiten 7; Kerr 6

Subs not used: Musovic (gk), Carter, Mjelde, Abdullina

Yellow cards: Leupolz, James

Referee: Kirsty Dowle (Kent)

Attendance: 19,010