Arsenal: Edu issues 'very strange' Man City remark amid wait for 115 charges hearing date

Arsenal sporting director Edu has claimed "there are things that unfortunately I cannot say" after again missing out on the Premier League title to Manchester City.

For the second season running, the Gunners were pipped to top spot by Pep Guardiola & Co. having led for large periods of the campaign but ultimately falling short.

Edu believes the club did "everything we could" but could not stop City from making Premier League history with a fourth title on the trot,

"There are things that unfortunately I cannot say what I feel," he told Brazilian outlet Estadao. "It's a strange feeling, very strange!

Edu with Mikel Arteta (Offside via Getty Images)

"Because we end the season with the feeling that we've done everything right. From the signings and the goals to the renewals.

"Mikel did a great job and achieved the goals. We did everything we could, but it wasn't enough. There's frustration, but there's also a positive feeling that the process was done well. The work was excellent.

"But all the credit in the world to Pep for the training and work he's been doing since he started his career.

"I even joke with my son that I want to see if he's really good at rugby. It's a joke I make because he's already won everything in football."

City are facing a hearing in the autumn over the 115 outstanding charges for allegedly breaching Premier League and UEFA financial rules.

It has been suggested that City's recent successes will continue to be overshadowed until a verdict is reached, but that will not come for months or even years depending on appeals and legal challenges.