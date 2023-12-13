Arsenal: Eddie Nketiah makes bold Champions League claim ahead of last-16 draw

Eddie Nketiah says Arsenal fear no one in the Champions League knockout stage and insists the Gunners have the quality to go all the way in Europe this season.

Arsenal will be seeded for Monday’s last-16 draw, having secured top spot in Group B before their 1-1 draw with PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday night.

Only 11 members of their squad had played in the Champions League before this season, but they have quickly adapted and are now fourth favourites with the bookmakers to win the competition, behind Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Mikel Arteta’s side suffered a shock defeat at Lens in October, but otherwise breezed through their group, with 16 goals in six matches.

Eddie Nketiah scored the opener against PSV (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

“We are relishing the next round of games,” said Nketiah. “Playing in this competition, you are always going to get tough draws. Every team in this competition is good and earned the right to play here.

“There is no point being in a competition if you don’t dream to win. We have the quality to do so and we are pushing every day to win every tournament that we enter and play in.

“That’s our aim and that’s the aim of Arsenal Football Club. That’s what the fans want and we are working every day to try and achieve that dream. My dream is to win all of it. [The Champions League] is a great competition to be in. We have worked so hard to get there, so we are going to keep pushing every day to deliver and, hopefully, achieve our dreams.”

Nketiah started as one of eight changes for Arsenal last night and opened the scoring just before half-time with his first goal in the Champions League.

But PSV hit back after the break, equalising through Yorbe Vertessen.

“Every kid dreams of scoring in the Champions League,” added Nketiah. “It was a nice finish and it was good to get some minutes in the tank. Every game has got a meaning. Although we were through, we wanted to keep winning. We are obsessed with winning, we want to keep pushing.

“For those of us who maybe haven’t played in the last couple of weeks as much as we would have liked, it was a good opportunity to show ourselves and get some sharpness.

“I think we are all good players, so we all strive to play at the highest level. I think we have taken to this competition really well.

“We have had a good start and the most important thing is we qualified top and are through. We have enjoyed it and are looking forward to the next round.”