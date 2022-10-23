Arsenal have dribbled their way to the top of the league – and this is why it matters - GETTY IMAGES/

Premier League points are the foremost measure of Arsenal's resurgence but their place at the top of another table reveals a specific improvement which does much to explain their transformation.

Mikel Arteta's team will kick-off at Southampton having completed more dribbles than any team in the division with 106. Last season they were sandwiched between Aston Villa and Brighton in 14th for dribbles, and languished in 17th two seasons ago when the team finished outside of the European places.

Dribbling may only be one facet of play, but this leap has expanded Arsenal's attacking prospects. When Arteta endured a run of one win in 10 league games in autumn 2020 that put his job at risk, Arsenal were too easy to defend against. Teams were able to shuffle in shape stress-free to cover Arsenal's passing patterns, who needed everything to go right to create a chance. Their football looked stiff, lacking the ability to take pieces off the chessboard by winning one-against-one duels. Their current front three of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli have added this quality in abundance, bringing Arteta's structured positional play to life.

“Today, without players who can dribble nothing can be done,” said Arteta's mentor Pep Guardiola in an interview with GOL earlier this year. “Attacking a team that is stuck in its own goal, without players who dribble, who do not get you superiority with moves into spaces, is impossible.”

That word 'superiority' is the key tactical aim of the style of play coached by Guardiola and Arteta, but it comes in different forms. Numerical superiority is positioning your players to out-number or overload the opposition in a certain area of the pitch. Positional superiority is created by having players between the opponent's lines. Qualitative superiority is about setting up one-on-one scenarios where your player has a technical or physical advantage, which is why dribbling is a vital skill.

Aside from their talent and temperament, Saka and Emile Smith Rowe were able to establish themselves as teenagers because they offered ball-carrying to an Arsenal team sorely lacking in that department. Club record signing Nicolas Pepe arrived with a reputation for dancing past defenders, but proved too loose in and out of possession for Arteta's requirements.

Arsenal's new status as dribble kings is also due to a transition away from Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Martinelli and Jesus. Lacazette wanted to come short and be involved in combination play, while Aubameyang liked moving without the ball and finishing moves off. Neither was adept at travelling with the ball. Lacazette was not comfortable wide, while Aubameyang struggled whenever near the right touchline. Jesus, Saka and Martinelli look at ease in all three forward positions which gives Arsenal's attack a more fluid feel.

In his final two Premier League seasons at Arsenal, Lacazette averaged one completed dribble per 90 minutes while Aubameyang averaged 0.5 and 0.2 in those same campaigns. By contrast, Jesus and Martinelli have both been averaging 2.4 completed dribbles per 90 in the Premier League this season. Only Mohamed Salah has completed more carries into the penalty area this season than Saka and Martinelli.

When opponents know they are defending against dangerous dribblers, they cannot afford to leave themselves one-against-one. In Arsenal's dark period under Arteta, they found it very difficult to unsettle defences because frankly, they did not have enough attackers who attracted attention with the ball at their feet. This season, whenever Jesus, Martinelli or Saka receive the ball they frequently find two or three defenders converging on them, which means a team-mate must be in space.

In victories over Brentford and Tottenham, Arsenal enjoyed success dragging a back five over to one side of the pitch before working the ball to the weaker, undermanned flank.

To quote Guardiola again: “In all team sports, the secret is to overload one side of the pitch so that the opponent must tilt its own defence to cope.”

A move which led to a chance for Martinelli inside two minutes at Brentford exemplified the benefits of building down one side before switching to the other. Brentford's defence and midfield shifted right over towards Saka, leaving Kieran Tierney in space who called for the ball with his arm up (below). When play moved left, the ball did not actually reach Tierney but his position created a huge gap between Aaron Hickey and Kristoffer Ajer through which Granit Xhaka broke before setting up Martinelli for a chance.

As Brentford shift right to deal with Saka, Tierney occupies right-wing back Hickey to create space in the defence

Arsenal create a chance at Brentford - Arsenal.com

Arteta has also recruited players who can travel with the ball in the back half of his team. Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard are happy driving with the ball into space, while Granit Xhaka has grown happier doing this in his more progressive role. Defenders Ben White, Gabriel and William Saliba also have a knack of tempting an attacker to press before knocking the ball past them. This means Arsenal have routes to progress play if the opposition cut off passing lanes.

Arsenal have so much more variation, although the way Leeds United pressed them into errors last Sunday serves as a warning that they have not completely cracked it. Southampton will take heart from that, but also be aware of the threat posed if any one of Arsenal's front three finds themselves isolated against a defender. Arsenal have not carried that air of menace for several seasons, and their new-found ability to dribble is forcing opponents to take a backward step.