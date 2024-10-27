Arsenal defensive issues prove too great against Liverpool but Declan Rice offers key reminder

Declan Rice was one of Arsenal’s standout performers against Liverpool (Getty Images)

Arsenal played out an enthralling draw with Liverpool to keep pace in the Premier League title race.

The Gunners had looked set to earn a big win, but Mohamed Salah struck late on to ensure Liverpool left London with a point.

The result means Arsenal are third in the Premier League and five points off leaders Manchester City.

Arsenal’s creaky defences eventually breaks

When the Liverpool equaliser eventually did come, it was a hammer blow for Arsenal. They were nine minutes from what would have been a huge victory, but instead had to settle for a point.

In the end, Arsenal’s defensive issues proved too great. They had already been struggling coming into this game, with Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori struggling for fitness and William Saliba.

It meant that Arteta was forced to name a sixth different back-four in just nine Premier League games this season.

Timber managed to make this clash with Liverpool, but he could only last just over 70 minutes before fatigue set in.

By that point, Arsenal had already lost another defender to injury as Gabriel was forced off early in the second-half. The defender seemed to have an issue with his thigh or knee and went straight down the tunnel for treatment after coming off.

Jakub Kiwior came on in Gabriel’s place and Lewis-Skelly replaced Timber - and it was down that side that Salah’s equaliser came.

Trent Alexander-Arnold played a ball down the right and Kiwior poor positioning and lack of pace was exposed, with Darwin Nunez teeing up Salah to score and break Arsenal hearts.

Gabriel and Jurrien Timber were both forced off in the second half (Adam Davy/PA Wire)

Rice back to his best

By his own high standards, Declan Rice has not been at his best this season - but this was a reminder of how much of a colossus he can be.

Rice rose to the occasion against Liverpool and bossed the midfield, especially in the first-half.

With Thomas Partey playing right-back, Rice was tasked with playing slightly deeper and Mikel Merino was deployed ahead of him.

Merino pressed high up the pitch and got better as the game went on, scoring his first goal for Arsenal, but it was Rice who stood out.

Playing in a deeper role, Rice’s influence grew and he was at the heartbeat of this performance. He repeatedly broke up play and also dictated Arsenal’s tempo when he got on the ball.

Rice has been used in a more advanced role by Arsenal since the turn of the year and, in fairness, he has shone in that position.

But this, however, underlined the argument for in the long term, Rice to be used in a deeper role in the heart of midfield.

Thomas Partey was hugely impressive against Luis Diaz (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Partey steps up to keep Diaz quiet

Arsenal injury issues at the back forced Arteta to turn to Partey for a solution at right-back.

The Ghana international has played there before, for both Arsenal and Atletico Madrid, but starting him against Liverpool was bold call - even if the Gunners were down to the bare bones.

Partey was up against Luis Diaz and, given the Liverpool winger’s pace, it felt like a potential mismatch.

Partey, however, put in an outstanding performance and kept Diaz quiet. It was, quite possible, one of his best displays in an Arsenal shirt.

Aware of Diaz’s pace, Partey was on him from the start, not giving the Colombian a chance to turn and run at him.

The 31-year-old also did well on the ball, too, tucking into midfield and giving Arsenal’s more dominance there.