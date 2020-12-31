Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac completes Schalke loan switch as January exodus begins

On the move: Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac has returned to Schalke on loan (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac has officially sealed his return to Bundesliga outfit Schalke.

The versatile Bosnian left-back - who originally left Veltins-Arena after six years on a free transfer in 2017 in order to move to the Premier League - will return to Germany on loan for the rest of the 2020/21 season from January 4.

Kolasinac is reported to have taken a pay cut in order to make his return to Schalke happen, with Arsenal not paying any of his wages.

“Sead needs to be playing regularly, so we have decided together that a move back to Germany with Schalke will benefit him at this moment," said Arsenal technical director Edu after the deal was announced on Thursday afternoon.

"We will be keeping in close contact with Sead, and wish him huge success for the remainder of the season with Schalke.”

Kolasinac has made a total of 113 appearances for Arsenal across all competitions, winning the FA Cup, two Community Shields and also reaching the finals of both the Europa League and Carabao Cup.

However, this season the 27-year-old - behind the likes of Kieran Tierney, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Bukayo Saka in the pecking order - has been restricted to just one Premier League outing under manager Mikel Arteta, who has preferred to use him in the Europa League instead.

Standard Sport understands that Kolasinac had been willing to fight for his place at Arsenal, but had a preference to return to Germany if he was to leave the club in January having come close to joining Bayer Leverkusen during the summer window.

Best wishes for your return to #S04 and good luck for the rest of the season, Seo 👍 pic.twitter.com/RzQukbiD9H — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 31, 2020

Striker Gabriel Martinelli could now take his non-homegrown berth in Arteta’s updated Europa League squad, with the Gunners due to face Portuguese giants Benfica in the last 32 in February.

Story continues

Kolasinac’s departure looks set to be the beginning of a mini-exodus at Arsenal, with Arteta making it clear that their priority is on getting players out of the door with the likes of Mesut Ozil, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Shkodran Mustafi also free to leave the Emirates Stadium over the coming weeks.

“We have a large squad," Arteta said on Thursday. "We knew that, and a lot of things that happened in the summer we could not accomplish them for different reasons. There are some players who are going to go on loan, they are going to leave. That is the priority at the moment.

“We cannot sustain the numbers that we have in certain positions. We are looking to do that and then we will see if we have the right opportunity in the positions where we need some more help. We are working with the club to try to do that as well."

Kolasinac joins a Schalke side that currently sit rock bottom of the Bundesliga with zero wins from their first 13 games of the season and a measly total of just four points - six adrift of the relegation/promotion play-off spot.

Last weekend the club appointed former Tottenham manager Christian Gross as their fourth coach of the campaign already, following the reigns of David Wagner, Manuel Baum and Huub Stevens.

Read More

Arsenal XI vs West Brom: Confirmed team news and predicted lineup

West Brom vs Arsenal preview: Team news prediction, how to watch

Arteta backs Premier League to continue despite rising Covid concerns

Arteta delivers Saka update and explains ‘big thing’ key man has done