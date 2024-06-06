Arsenal defender Gabriel admits he would join Corinthians 'tomorrow'

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has reiterated his desire to turn out for Corinthians, insisting he would play for the club “tomorrow”.

The Brazilian centre-back is a lifelong fan of the Sao Paulo-based giants, still attending games when he can at the Neo Quimica Arena.

And while Gabriel remains fully committed to Arsenal for now, he has admitted that he is dreaming of representing his boyhood idols sooner rather than later.

“Corinthians, that’s since I was born,” he said in a recent interview with YouTuber Cartoloucos, cited by ESPN in Brazil.

“And today I don’t think it has to be any different. I still go to Corinthians games by train. It’s my dream, I want to play for Corinthians, I want to feel that energy.”

Gabriel added: “It’s something to think about. Sometimes I stop and think, ‘Do you dream of playing for Corinthians?’ I do.

“When would you play for Corinthians?’ For me, I’d be at Corinthians tomorrow. I hope it doesn’t take me long because I want to feel the energy of those fans, who are incredible, as soon as possible.”

Gabriel is currently under contract at Arsenal until the summer of 2027, having put pen to paper on a new two-year extension in October 2022.

Key man: Gabriel appeared in all but two of Arsenal’s 38 Premier League matches this season (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

After an uncertain start to his Gunners career that followed a £23million switch from French club Lille in 2020, the 27-year-old has become an integral member of Mikel Arteta’s starting lineup, forming a rock-solid centre-back partnership with France international William Saliba that has been crucial in Arsenal’s back-to-back Premier League title challenges.

He has made 168 appearances for Arsenal in total so far, also earning six senior international caps for Brazil since making his debut last summer and recently named in the Selecao squad for the upcoming Copa America tournament in the United States.