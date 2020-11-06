Arsenal defender David Luiz targets Europa League glory after victory over Molde

David Luiz says Arsenal have set their sights on winning the Europa League after moving a step closer to qualifying for the knockout stages with victory over Molde.

The Gunners beat the Norwegian side 4-1 on Thursday night after fighting back from being a goal down inside the opening 22 minutes.

Martin Ellingsen gave the visitors a shock lead at Emirates Stadium, but Arsenal hit back through two own goals, a strong strike from Nicolas Pepe and one from Joe Willock.

The victory means Arsenal now sit top of Group B with three wins from as many games and they will qualify for the knockout stages later this month if their result away in Molde betters Rapid Vienna’s against Dundalk.

“I think when you’re a big club you have to think about winning every competition,” said Luiz, who won the Europa League twice during his time at Chelsea.

“This competition is no different, we want to do our best and our best is getting to the final and winning.

“We go step by step, it’s always difficult to play against good teams like today, it was difficult.

“The teams are very good, good shape, good players and I think you have to be humble and take it step by step, but the ambition always has to be there.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta made nine changes for Thursday’s win over Molde, with only Bernd Leno and Willian keeping their places following Sunday’s victory at Old Trafford.

It meant there was a chance for Arsenal’s youngsters to shine once again and Willock, in particular, caught the eye.

The 21-year-old finished the game with a goal and an assist, and he is pushing to get minutes in the Premier League soon.

“With Joe, and the other young lads as well... because of the senior players, they are not having many opportunities in the Premier League,” said Arteta.

“To change teams like that with a lot of new faces, to get that chemistry and cohesion in the team is not easy and they all showed tonight how much they want to play and showed us that they are a real possibility for our team.

“Obviously it’s a competition that we want to win and we want to play the best players in. Not [just play] young players because they are young, I want to play players that deserve to play for this football club because we believe that they have the qualities to perform.

“They are players that we can develop to be really relevant and important players for our future. We have a few cases [of this] at the club, we have to be patient with them, we have to give them opportunities and they have to respond.”

