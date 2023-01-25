Arsenal defender Cedric Soares set for Fulham move after breakthrough in transfer talks

Simon Collings
·1 min read
On the move: Cedric Soares is set to join Fulham (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
Fulham are expected to complete the loan signing of Arsenal defender Cedric Soares this week.

The Cottagers have made a new right-back a priority this month and talks over the 31-year-old are at an advanced stage.

Cedric will move to Craven Cottage on a six-month deal with no option to make it a permanent move.

Fulham manager Marco Silva worked with Cedric at Sporting and believes his experience and versatility to help the club build on their strong start to the season.

The 31-year-old, who will have one year remaining on his contract at Arsenal in the summer, has slipped down the pecking order at Emirates Stadium this season.

Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu have starved the Portugal international of minutes and he should get more action at in-form Fulham, who are seventh in the Premier League and host Sunderland in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

