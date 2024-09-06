Arsenal dealt injury concern as Riccardo Calafiori forced off on Italy duty

Arsenal have been dealt an injury worry after new signing Riccardo Calafiori was forced off during Italy’s Nations League clash with France.

The defender started the game at the Parc des Princes and lasted just over an hour before the blow.

Ousmane Dembele tripped and fell into the Gunners star, appearing to catch the back of Calafiori’s calf. The player then continued but ultimately had to come off after the 70 minute mark.

