Arsenal deal Villarreal a transfer blow

La Liga outfit Villarreal have on Tuesday been dealt a blow on the transfer front.

This comes amid confirmation that a leading member of the club’s transfer wishlist will not be joining before the summer is out.

The player in question? Jakub Kiwior.

The name of defender Kiwior has emerged as a prominent one at La Cerámica ahead of the upcoming transfer deadline.

This comes with the Polish international, after slipping further down the pecking order at Premier League giants Arsenal owing to the arrival of Riccardo Calafiori, having been earmarked as a market opportunity on the part of Marcelino and co.

Kiwior, capable of playing at either left-back or the heart of defence, is understood to have been targeted by both Villarreal, and Calafiori’s former club, Bologna.

If the latest word to have surfaced in the media on Tuesday is anything to go by, however, then the 24-year-old will be going nowhere any time soon.

As per a report from Fabrizio Romano:

‘Arsenal have informed Jakub Kiwior and his camp that he’s not for sale. Despite interest from Villarreal and Bologna in loan move, Arsenal want to keep Kiwior at the club.’

🔴⚪️🔐 Arsenal have informed Jakub Kiwior and his camp that he’s not for sale.



Despite interest from Villarreal and Bologna on loan move, Arsenal want to keep Kiwior at the club.



Decision made as @wlodar85 has reported today. pic.twitter.com/D9BqdY306y — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN