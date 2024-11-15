Arsenal: David Raya calls on PFA to wade into mounting fixture debate

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya has called on the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) to wade into the brewing row over the congested calendar.

Players have been raising concerns about the calendar since the start of this season, with Manchester City midfielder Rodri warning in September that they may go on strike.

The fixture schedule has ramped up for players after more Champions League games were introduced this season, while the new Club World Cup will also take place in June.

Raya has joined the growing number of voices hitting out at the calendar, stressing how players are not “robots” and they are now at a greater risk of injury.

The goalkeeper has called on the PFA to take the lead in the ongoing debate and help facilitate any talks over possible changes to the current fixture schedule.

“We know that the calendar is what it is, it’s very congested for teams that play in all competitions, now also with a Club World Cup in the summer,” Raya is quoted as saying by Spanish news outlet ElDesmarque.

“At least Arsenal aren’t playing in it, but the risk of injury is greater. We players have talked a lot about the issue and the union, in our case the PFA has to get involved.

“We are with them, they are going to help us as much as possible, but we know that it’s not going to happen overnight.

“People have to understand that we are people, we are not robots and an injury can change our lives.”