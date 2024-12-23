How Arsenal could cope without Bukayo Saka: Transfer market, forgotten man and an experiment

It was back in September when Arsenal fans feared the worst after pictures of Martin Odegaard on crutches emerged - and now history has repeated itself with Bukayo Saka.

Saka has been ruled out for “many weeks” with the hamstring injury he suffered in Saturday’s thumping 5-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Mikel Arteta confirmed on Monday that Saka’s injury “is not looking good”.

Saka pulled in the first half of Saturday’s 5-1 win at Selhurst Park (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

“He is going to be out for many weeks,” said Arteta. “I do not know specifically, but it will be many weeks.”

Losing Saka is a hammer blow for Arsenal ahead of a vital period of the season.

Here, Standard Sport looks at how Arsenal could cope without the 23-year-old…

Use other wingers

This was how Arteta solved the problem after Saka limped off on Saturday. Leandro Trossard came on and played on the left flank, with Gabriel Martinelli moving to the right.

It worked and Arsenal eventually ran out comfortable winners.

Martinelli was particularly impressive and scored his first goal of the month, with Trossard playing a key role in the move.

Martinelli has traditionally played on the left, but he can operate on the right and a switch to that side could be beneficial for him.

Gabriel Martinelli moved to the right against Palace and impressed (AFP via Getty Images)

The Brazilian has struggled for form this season, however on Saturday he almost seemed to revel in the way his task was simplified on the right. His task was straightforward - beat his man and cross the ball, or attack the back-post when Arsenal were coming down the left.

Arteta cannot use Raheem Sterling, who has also been ruled out for “weeks” with a knee injury in another blow.

Move Jesus out wide

This will be a tempting option for Arteta given Jesus routinely played on the right for Manchester City.

In fact, he was often used there by Pep Guardiola for City’s biggest games in Europe because his work-rate off the ball is so good.

Jesus has occasionally been used on the right at Arsenal, but he was predominantly signed to play as a No9.

The Brazilian has just got back into the team playing there, scoring five goals in his last two games.

Jesus has been used on the right at Arsenal but Arteta may be wary about moving him out wide given he looks to finally have his confidence back (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

After a torrid time with injuries, Jesus finally looks to have his confidence back and, as a result, Arteta may be wary about moving him out wide.

When a striker is on a hot streak like the one Jesus is now, it is best to leave them be.

Experiment with Nwaneri

Ethan Nwaneri has so far operated as Odegaard’s understudy and played on the right of a midfield trio.

Arteta spoke earlier this month, though, about how he believes the 17-year-old can play a number of different positions.

“Ethan can play as a right attacking midfielder, a left attacking midfielder,” said Arteta. “He can play as a right winger and there is another position I think he can develop into - No9.”

Nwaneri actually came on upfront on Saturday in place of Jesus, but the fact Arteta believes the teenager can play right wing is intriguing.

Arteta believes Ethan Nwaneri can play right wing (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

If Arteta wants to stick with having a left footer cutting in from the right flank, then Nwaneri is his only real option.

Jesus, Martinelli, Sterling and Trossard are right footed, while moving left-footers Kai Havertz or Odegaard to the wing would surely see Arsenal lose too much from the middle of the pitch.

It would be a bold call by Arteta, but he has already shown faith in Nwaneri and the 17-year-old’s four goals this season underline how he is ready to step up.

Utilise the January transfer window

This is, undoubtedly, the solution that most Arsenal fans would go for - especially now Sterling is also injured.

Arsenal want to sign a forward next summer and therefore accelerating their transfer plans and doing that now does make sense.

The issue is, however, that January is a notoriously difficult market to operate in and it is hard to see how a deal for someone like Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams could be done now.

Arsenal have, though, shown they can do good business in January, with Jorginho and Trossard two of their best-value buys when they signed them in 2023. The club also landed Martin Odegaard on loan in the middle of the 2020-21 season.

A similar signing to Odegaard feels the most feasible now, with Arsenal perhaps taking advantage of a talented player who is underused elsewhere.

It would not be easy, but if interim sporting director Jason Ayto wants the job full time then pulling off a great loan deal would be the perfect reason to show why he should get it.