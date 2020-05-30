Arsenal consider offering David Luiz contract for 2020-21 on reduced terms

David Luiz of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on May 30, 2020 - Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal are considering making a contract offer to David Luiz on reduced terms to his current deal.

The Brazil centre-back, 33, joined from Chelsea last summer on a one-year deal with an option for an extra 12 months, which is yet to be triggered.

William Saliba will be available next season after being loaned back to St-Etienne for a final season with the French club, adding to Mikel Arteta’s options in defence.

Arsenal agreed a reduction in wages for players to cope with the coronavirus pandemic, with David Luiz’s salary around £120,000 a week. He is unlikely to be offered those terms but could be offered an incentivised deal with a lower basic salary to stay.

David Luiz has been a regular under Arteta, starting every Premier League game since Christmas, and those close to the player have not ruled out him staying at the Emirates despite the one-year option not being triggered.

The defender has spoken of his desire to finish his career at Portuguese giants Benfica, his first club in Europe after moving from South America in 2007.

David Luiz signed for Chelsea twice – winning the Champions League and Premier League – and won the French title twice with Paris St-Germain between his two spells at Stamford Bridge.

Arteta will look to make Pablo Mari’s loan from Flamengo a permanent deal, while he also has Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Shkodran Mustafi and Calum Chambers at centre-back.

David Luiz was keen to stay in London when he left Chelsea and would move as a free agent if no deal is agreed. His move to PSG cost the French giants just under £50 million, while Arsenal paid £8m to land him last summer.