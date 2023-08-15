Arsenal consider new defender signing amid nervous wait over Jurrien Timber injury

Arsenal will decide whether to dip back into the transfer market when they know the full extent of Jurrien Timber’s knee injury.

The defender was hurt during Saturday’s 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest and limped off at the start of the second half.

Timber has undergone scans and is due to undergo further assessment and review with a consultant in the coming days, but there are fears he could be out for months.

The summer signing, who joined from Ajax for an initial £34.2million fee, was predominantly brought in to play at right-back, but played on the left against Forest. He can also operate in the heart of defence.

His injury could also have repercussions for left-back Kieran Tierney. The Scot has slipped down the pecking order at Arsenal and is a target for Newcastle.

The Magpies would ideally like to sign Tierney on loan, with a view to a permanent move, but Arsenal could be wary about letting him leave now.