Arsenal consider bold move to sign Liverpool forward

Arsenal are considering a bold move to sign Diogo Jota from Liverpool as the club look to solve their forward issues.

Mikel Arteta expressed his disappointment after Arsenal failed to sign a goalscorer during the January transfer window. The North Londoners saw a bid for Ollie Watkins rejected by Aston Villa and are expected to revisit the market for a number nine in the summer.

According to Anfield Watch, Jota has emerged as a potential option for Arsenal. Arne Slot is reportedly weighing up the sale of the Portugal international who has struggled with injuries in recent campaigns.

Jota has started just 11 games in all competitions this season and has missed 95 matches due to injuries during his four-and-a-half years at Anfield.

When fit, Jota has been a regular source of goals for the Reds. He has scored 46 goals in 72 league starts since joining from Wolves in a £45m deal in 2020.

The 28-year-old also boasts a prolific record against Arsenal, with eight goals in 15 career appearances against the Gunners.

He is now understood to be on Arsenal’s shortlist for the summer and available for the right fee.

Liverpool could overhaul their forward line in the summer window. Alongside Slot’s frustration with Jota’s unavailability, offers will also be listened to for Darwin Nunez. The latter was subject of an approach from the Saudi Pro League in January.

Liverpool are also looking to address Mohamed Salah’s contract situation. The Egyptian international, who is the Premier League’s leading scorer this season, will become a free agent in the summer as things stand.

