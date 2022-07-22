Arsenal confirm Oleksandr Zinchenko transfer as Mikel Arteta reunites with Ukrainian for £30m

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal have confirmed Oleksandr Zinchenko as Mikel Arteta’s fifth summer signing in a £30million deal with Manchester City.

The Ukrainian reunites with the Gunners boss, both having joined City within a day of each other in July 2016 as Arteta builds his side for a return to European football.

Zinchenko, who cost Pep Guardola’s club £1.7m when arriving from Russian side Ufa, won four Premier League titles along with an FA Cup and quartet of Carabao Cups in his time on Eastlands.

Mikel Arteta said of the deal: “We’re so happy Alex has joined us.

“He’s a player that I personally know really well and continued to follow him after my time at Manchester City. Alex is a high quality player who will give us options and versatility. It's not only about the positions he can play but as well, the versatility he will give us in attack and defence.

“Alex is a person with great human qualities and character, and I’m delighted that everyone has made this huge effort to bring Alex to the club.”

Zinchenko joins Fabio Vieira and Gabriel Jesus as Arsenal’s major signings of the summer while Marquinhos and Matt Turner have joined for smaller fees - which combine to reach around £114m.

Technical director Edu added: “I'm very pleased to see how we're working as a team here in the club. We put a plan together early and Oleksandr Zinchenko was a main focus on our list.

“We’re pleased to have Alex with us now because he has the attributes which I’m sure are going to put our squad at a different level.”