Arsenal confirm Matt Turner signing as goalkeeper arrives in £7.5m deal

Arsenal have completed the signing of USA goalkeeper Matt Turner as part of a deal that could eventually be worth £7.5millon.

Turner arrives at Arsenal from MLS side New England Revolution and he has signed a long-term contract.

Arsenal will pay an initial fee of around £5.5m for the 28-year-old, but that could rise to closer to £7.5m due to add-ons.

Turner is expected to come in and be back-up to Arsenal’s No1 goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, with Bernd Leno likely to be sold this summer.

Fulham are one of several clubs to have expressed an interest in Leno, who has one year to run on his current contract.

Turner has made 18 appearances for USA since making his international debut in January 2021 and was a key part of the country’s success qualifying campaign for the World Cup in Qatar this year.

“Matt is an experienced goalkeeper who will bring high quality to our squad. He has shown with his performances in recent years in both the MLS and at international level with the United States that he is a goalkeeper who will give us added strength going into next season,” said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

“We welcome Matt and his family to the club and we look forward to working together in the years to come.”

Technical director Edu added: “We are delighted that Matt is joining us. Matt is a goalkeeper with established qualities and experience, who will be a great addition to our squad. We identified Matt some time ago and worked hard to ensure that his transfer was complete so he could join us in time for our pre-season in July.

“We now look forward to Matt joining us, settling into his new home and working ahead of next season.”