Arsenal to confirm deadline day exit with Maldini Kacurri set for Bromley loan deal

On the move: Maldini Kacurri is leaving Arsenal for Bromley (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal youngster Maldini Kacurri is closing in on a loan move to League Two side Bromley.

The 19-year-old, who signed a new contract with Arsenal last summer, made his first-team debut this season.

Kacurri came off the bench during Arsenal’s 5-1 win over Bolton in the third round of the Carabao Cup back in September to make his senior bow.

The centre-back has since been on the bench for Arsenal, but it has been agreed he should go on loan in order to secure more game time.

Kacurri is set to join League Two side Bromley for the rest of the season and he should gain valuable experience there.

Click here to follow transfer deadline day live!

The teenager joined Arsenal towards the end of the 2021-22 season after previously being part of Fulham’s academy.

He became a regular for the Gunners’ Under-18 side and stepped up to perform for the Under-21s, too.

Kacurri has also played for Arsenal in the FA Youth Cup and UEFA Youth League, and he has represented Albania at youth level, too.

The youngster is one of several academy players who could secure moves away from Arsenal before the transfer window shuts on Monday night.